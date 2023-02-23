Ireland’s version of Love Island looking for Irish-speaking singletons for new show

Macalla Teoranta and Virgin Media Television have released the application forms for Grá ar an Trá, a new dating show as Gaeilge.

Grá ar an Trá will start filming this May

Producers of a new Love Island-inspired Irish language reality show are looking for “vibrant singles” to take part.

Twelve singletons from Ireland and Northern Ireland will be coupled up as they try find love while learning the language, with the ultimate aim of winning a €10,000 prize and being crowned the ‘Couple with the most Focail’.

In a statement, showrunners explained that the rules of Grá ar an Trá are “very simple”.

It will feature six men and six women searching for romance who will be sorted into couples.

The couples will be “matched carefully in advance” by the casting team based on their personality and interests.

“Crucially, they are matched on their fluency: those líofa sa Gaeilge are paired with those who are not,” bosses said.

“Each week over five weeks, they undertake challenges to improve their Gaeilge as a couple. Those who make the most improvement survive another week.”

The couples will be closely watched by “an breitheamh” (“the judge”), who will be making sure the lovebirds are keeping on top of their Gaeilge.

“Through entertaining challenges and practical tasks in Irish, our couples will compete against each other (to improve) their fluency with the overriding goal to win the Couple Crown,” the statement continues.

“Of course, as they get to grips with the language, will romance also blossom between them?

“Bring your best chat up lines and you could walk away with the Grand Prize worth around €10,000 and the girl/guy of your dreams.”

Showrunners are looking for men and women that are either fluent in Irish or have a cúpla focal.

Those aged between 18 and 30 who are single and interested in trying “a different dating scene this summer” are encouraged to apply.

Filming for the programme will begin in May and contestants will live together in a house with fixed rig cameras to capture all the action.

You can apply for Grá ar an Trá by following this link or emailing graarantra@gmail.com for more details.