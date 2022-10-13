Ireland’s Fittest Family star Mairead Ronan opens up life without beloved mum

“I am longer without my mam than I was with her and that happened this year — I am over half my life without her now”

Mairead was tearful as she said her final on-air goodbye

Mairead Ronan is all apologies and windswept hair when she lands on the set of ourMagazine+cover shoot after being besieged by Dublin city traffic.

Impossibly fresh-faced and with a wicked sense of fun, the diminutive 41-year-old has just finished the school run and it’s abundantly clear that having hung up her mic at Today FM last year, she is relishing every last second of motherhood.

Preparing to launch Ireland’s Fittest Familyback onto our screens, the Finglas native, who is mum to Eliza (6), Bonnie (4), and Dara (15), is musing over big and small life changes.

Having tragically lost her mum Maureen, to breast cancer in April 2001, if the heartbreak has taught her anything, it’s to live in the moment — and the TV star is having plenty of moments.

“I am longer without my mam than I was with her and that happened this year — I am over half my life without her now,” reflects the broadcaster with a poignant smile.

“I really didn’t even start to grieve until I had Dara and that was five years after she died.

“When I was pregnant and I had Dara I just thought, ‘Oh my god, I didn’t realise how much she loved me’. I knew I was loved but I just didn’t realise how much.

“I always say to the girls ‘How much does mom love you?’ and they say, ‘too much’.

If Mairead is anything, it’s resilient. When it was announced that she divorced her ex-husband with whom she shares her eldest child, Dara, in 2010, the mum bunkered down and made sure her son was her number one priority.

“Turning 30 was a big deal. I felt older then than I do now. My marriage ended when I was 28 and I was 30 when I met my husband Louis.

“We met at a singles event organised by Today FM — he hates when I tell this story,” she says, cracking into a wide grin.

“I was working at it and he wasn’t attending so neither of us was at it but that’s how we first crossed paths.

“I had no interest in meeting anyone but I remember thinking he was lovely.”

Serendipity led the couple to finally embark on their first date.

“I do believe in fate. I met him in May and we went on a date in September — we just kept bumping into each other. I didn’t go out with anyone else, which I suppose in a way is nice because of how it worked out.

“I have never done (Tinder) and from the stories I have heard I am like, ‘Oh my god’. I am glad I met a really good one accidentally. It was lovely.”

It was a match made all the sweeter because Mairead believed she had missed her chance to have more children.

“I did have a house, I was married and had a child but it didn’t work out.

“I was a mother and I loved being a mother and I love being a mother, but I said ‘OK, the chances of me having another one are very slim — I have him and that’s wonderful’, and I really meant that.”

Of course, the couple went on to get married in an intimate ceremony in Tipperary back in 2015 and their two beautiful daughters arrived soon after.

“I keep on saying I would love to be like Miriam O’Callaghan and have eight kids. I am not going to have any more kids now. That door is closed. But I would have loved more kids because going from one to two is massive and then two to three is nothing.”

In the end, stepping away from her glittering radio career after almost two decades to spend time with her young family was a simple decision.

“Because I don’t have any more (kids) I really wanted to savour every moment of them being small,” she reasons.

“When Dara was that age I was working like a loon. I was working every job going: Republic of Telly,Celebrity Banisteoir,The Panel.

“I have been career orientated and I love working. I get a buzz out of working but I get more of a buzz out of the girls right now.

“It’s a moment I am in and I think with age I get to recognise that moment. They won’t always want to hang out with me as much as they do know and obviously, Dara doesn’t — he’s a normal 15-year-old boy who was once attached to my hip and who now says, ‘Give me a tenner on my Revolut’.

“I always loved radio but radio is not flexible — radio is relentless — I have no regrets and I am the biggest radio fan, but there are no shows that will allow me to drop the girls to school and be there when they get home.

“My childminder Kay would send me pictures or say, ‘Wait until I tell you what Bonnie said’. I wanted Bonnie to say that to me or be in those pictures, and that was screaming at me and I had never felt that way before.

“People change and their situation changes and I couldn’t wait to do more normal stuff.

“A friend of mine always says, ‘Does it feed my ego, or does it feed my soul?’ That has stuck with me. What’s feeding my soul is being with the kids.”

At this point, Mairead interjects and dispels any notions of a cookie-cutter home life.

“It’s not like I am feeding them amazing Happy Pear dinners. They are having chicken dippers — I don’t want to paint this idyllic image.

“Whether you’re working or staying at home there is no right or wrong and that’s the way it should be.

“Someone could be reading this and say, ‘Well for you’, and it is well for me that I can take a step back from work.

“I wasn’t always in that position — when Dara was smaller I would have had to work every single job that was offered.

“It was financial and it was also, ‘I need to do this for my career’ — that was the story I told myself.”

And Mairead’s all-star CV hasn’t been without its highlights.

“The dream was Dancing with the Stars, that was a moment,” recalls the presenter, who lifted the Glitterball trophy along with professional dance partner John Nolan in 2019.

“People said it was the wrong time because Bonnie was only 4 months old when I started training.

“There were a good few people saying, ‘Don’t do it, you’re very unfit after having the baby. You’re out of shape, the costumes are very unforgiving. You don’t know how tiring it is going to be. Say no and put in for next year’.

“But I thought people will be forgiving and there will be women at home that will be kind to me — and I was right.”

Another myth the broadcaster is keen to dispel is that TV is high-octane glamour.

“There is absolutely no glamour,” she laughs. “On Ireland’s Fittest Family it is mucky, dirty and lashing rain and then the sun comes out and the hair goes sky high with fuzz.

“My dryrobe gets a lot of screen time this year; it’s a Joanne Hynes coat I bought a couple of years ago.

“You can’t be precious. I have matted hair and runny makeup, and that’s how I sign off on the last show.

“I don’t judge myself too harshly now. When I was 25 I used to think, ‘The state of me!’ and I look back and say, ‘You are lovely, you big eejit’, or when I was pregnant I’d think, ‘I am so pregnant, my boobs are huge and I can’t turn sideways or I will knock somebody over’ and I was lovely. I think we should all be a little nicer to ourselves.”

