Ireland’s best-known drag queens join outpouring of grief at loss of Barry Humphries

One of Ireland’s best-known drag queens has joined the international outpouring of grief at the loss of the much-loved comedian Barry Humphries, who died at the age of 89.

The Dame Edna Everage star passed away in Sydney after he was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition with complications from hip replacement surgery.

Heartbroken fans from home and abroad rushed to express their sadness at the death of the famous drag artist and comedian, with Piers Morgan calling him: "One of the funniest people I’ve ever met".

Ricky Gervais said: "Farewell, Barry Humphries, you Comedy genius” while Jason Donovan added: "Australia has lost one of its greatest!"

Here in Ireland, there were similar sentiments with Shirley Temple Bar, the much-loved drag performer, simply posting a picture of Dame Eden and adding: “Such an icon. RIP Dame Edna.”

Davina Devine, another well-known Irish drag artist added: “Ahh no!! We’ve lost another comedy icon.”

Iris comedian Dara O Briain wrote: "RIP Barry Humphries, one of the absolute funniest people ever. A huge life, lived long and well. He will be missed."

The Prime Minister for Australia. Anthony Albanese tweeted: "For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone.

"But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace."

Dannii Minogue added: "I was lucky to meet Barry and Lizzie through my great friend Kathy. A cheeky humour that will be very missed. Vale Barry Humphries"

Carol Vorderman said: "You will be mourned Barry Humphries I only met you a few times but that look in your eyes full of bright intelligence and mischief, knowing trouble was ahead and looking forward to every special second of it: I'll never forget it. Thank you Sir. A genius."

Fellow Aussie icon Jason Donovan said: "Australia has lost one of its greatest! Funny, literate and fiercely intelligent Barry Humphries was quite simply an entertaining genius. The characters he created brought laughter to millions … My thoughts are with family on this sad day!"

Last Tuesday, Barry's family announced that he had been rushed to hospital in a “serious” condition.

The comedian, who also played alter-ego Sir Les Patterson, had recently had hip replacement surgery and was readmitted to St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney due to complications.

But sadly a spokesman for the hospital confirmed his death earlier today.

“I can confirm Barry Humphries passed away this evening Sydney time, around 7pm on Saturday evening," the spokesman said.

A statement from the Humphries family said: "He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.

"With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

Dame Edna, who was invented by Barry in the 1950s as a party turn, later went on to appear on Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Loose Women, The One Show, The Graham Norton Show as well as TV shows and stages across the world.

Barry even penned an autobiography titled My Gorgeous Life, which documented Dame Edna's backstory.

He created his lilac-haired alter ego in the 1950s as he was too “nervous” to appear as himself and invented the persona to get over his stage fright.

"She's the celebrity and I'm the puppet master," he told the Mirror in 2016. "I was too nervous to appear as myself.

"I disguised myself often, which I enjoy doing because you can express things through another character satirically. Edna says the opposite of what I think - mostly."

It wasn't until Edna - who was based on an Australian mayoress - appeared on the chat show Russell Harty Plus in 1974 that she became “Australia's greatest export” around the world.

Although he grew up in Australia, Barry split his time between there and London, where he lived with his wife, Lizzie Spender (73) who he once described as "Nigella Lawson with blonde hair".

She was one of several wives to the colour showman who married three other women and had four children.

His first marriag to Brenda Wright in 1955 at the age of 21 lasted just two years. He had two daughters, Emily, a painter, and Tessa, an actress with his second wife, the dancer Rosalind Tong, whom he moved to England with in 1959

After his separation from Rosalind in 1970, he fell in love with painter Diane Millstead, who he tied the knot with in 1979.

He had two further children with Diane, including sons Oscar, a fine art dealer and journalist, and Rupert, who co-wrote the huge video game hit Grand Theft Auto.

Their marriage came to an end in 1989 and just a year later, the renowned comedian married his fourth wife Elizabeth Spender.

The actress who appeared in Terry Gilliam's 1985 cult film, Brazil and Barry remained married for more than three decades.

Speaking with MailOnline in 2018, Barry said he "thinks he is" a good husband, adding: "I have been very lucky with my marriage".

Responding to where it went wrong with his first three marriages, he responded: "Because I didn't know what to do.

"I was very clever in some areas and very stupid in others. Most people would agree that I was not ready for marriage or early parenthood.

"But I've come round to it. I've survived in health and career. I've lived a very happy life. I've got two little grand-twins now, too."

"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

"He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."