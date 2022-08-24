Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox

She drank five detox shakes a day which were supplemented by wheatgrass shots, probiotics, and detox broth.

Ireland AM star Elaine Crowley has told of how she dropped almost 5kg by doing a “master cleanse” in Turkey.

The presenter jetted off to Antalya in July to try out the five-day detox program at The LifeCo Wellbeing Centre.

Elaine said that she decided to try out the program for a “reset” after losing her beloved mum, Mary V, adding that the cleanse was well worth the mental and physical challenge.

“It began with a medical consultation to discuss any medications I was taking and any physical problems. Next was the body composition analysis, which gave me my muscle, fat, water, and bone mass percentages,” she wrote in a piece for RSVP Magazine.

She drank five detox shakes a day which were supplemented by wheatgrass shots, probiotics, and detox broth.

Throughout the course of the program, she underwent “20 minutes of oxygen therapy per day” followed by some “soothing” yoga and meditation classes.

Another treatment included in the master cleanse was a colema, which Elaine described as “colonic irrigation” which was “very useful if you have issues with your bowels”.

The Cork native admitted that she “splurged a bit on the spa treatments” while in Turkey from a “fabulous” scrub and foam massage to a lymphatic drainage massage.

Reflecting on the experience, she wrote: “I went there more to reset my head and body than to lose weight, but dropping the pounds is inevitable during a programme like this.

“Standing back on the body composition machine after six days of the master cleanse and one day of salads, I was 4.5kg down. However I was still fairly dehydrated. It goes to show you can never drink too much water!

“The LifeCo Centre is not a magic pill, and it’s mentally and physically challenging. But for those of you wanting to kick start a healthier regimen, it’s well worth the sacrifice.”