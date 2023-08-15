Ireland AM star Martin King and Jenny McCarthy to host ‘King and his Queen’ podcast

Jenny made the announcement on Instagram where she shared the news with their followers

Ireland AM star Martin King and wife Jenny McCarthy have excitedly revealed that they have come together to launch a new podcast called An Audience with the King and his Queen.

Jenny made the announcement on Instagram where she shared the news with their followers.

Alongside a snap of the couple who are both wearing crowns on their heads, Jenny wrote: "Coming in SEPTEMBER. We are BEYOND excited to launch our very own podcast.

"We’re two big messers who love having the giggles about 'anything' but we don’t agree on everything, as you will find out!

"Sometimes we need a mediator to stop the rows about the dishwasher!

"We’ll be inviting all of you into The Throne Room to have your say and we will also be joined by some special guests!

"An audience with the King and his Queen is coming soon! Sponsored by @tankardstownhouse."

She also included a link to the podcast’s new Instagram page ‘martinandjenny’ An Audience with the King & his Queen, which adds: which adds: “We love having the chats and giggles about anything including Love Island, home life, parenting and grand parenting.”

In January, Jenny laid on a surprise “big” birthday bash for her TV host husband who revealed that she was looking forward to “spoiling him rotten”.

Not only did she trick him into thinking they were going to Kildare Village for a spot of shopping, while they were actually on the way to Adare Manor, she also unveiled a surprise trip to Disneyland Paris with their family too.

Sharing a video from their bedroom at the five-star venue the popular presenter joked that she had been “lying” to him for two-and-a-half months.

Jenny posted a sweet snap of the couple of the grounds of the luxury Limerick hotel, adding: “What an incredible overnight stay @theadaremanor for Martin's birthday”.

Sharing a picture of them clinking glasses of bubbly, she said that they were having the “best weekend!!!”

She said: "Hello everybody, we have had a great couple of days.

"It's Martin's birthday and I always try to spoil him rotten because he deserves every bit of it.

"Yesterday, we had a lovely day with our children and he got lots of surprises.

"And today, I told him as we were leaving the hotel that we were going to Kildare Village."

Celebrity wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy, pictured with her husband Martin King at the walled garden in Marlay Park.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 14/6/23

Martin said that he had thought they were just going on a shopping trip.

Jenny continued: "So, I drove past the Kildare Village exit and we drove to?"

Martin replied: "Adare Manor."

The pair were delighted to be away on their luxurious getaway.

Jenny said: "And here we are, like the cheek of us."

The couple who share five children between them are also on their way to Disneyland Paris after the broadcaster was seen opening a box of balloons with a large Mickey Mouse balloon floating up into the air.

Proud mum Jenny declared: “Our beautiful children treating Martin to a trip to Disney Paris! They felt after all the trips we have given them, it was time to give back! Our amazing kids.”

The wedding photographer explained that she had to keep the trip under wraps from Martin for over two months.

She said: "I've known about this since November, I've been plotting loads of lies."

Jenny said: "I've just been lying the whole time but that's it now, I'm exhausted from all the lies I have had to tell.”

She then said they were on their way to grab something to eat but Martin made one more joke about all of his family keeping the surprise from him.

Jenny said: "So we are going to go down and have a little bit of lunch now."

The Ireland AM presenter added: "She's had my children lying to me for the past two and a half months."

Jenny said: "It's been amazing."

Jenny shared some snaps of the pair's getaway as they enjoyed everything the five star hotel has to offer.

She posted a snap of the two clinking champagne glasses as they enjoyed the view.

Martin and Jenny have had plenty to celebrate recently as their second eldest son James announced his engagement at Christmas.

Just before Christmas, Jenny also received the wonderful news that her brain scan was clear.

She had been operated on to have a brain tumour removed back in February 2022.