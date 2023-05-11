Ireland AM chef Joe Shannon reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

"I've been very lucky in life, I'm 58 years of age and have had a fantastic life. Life owes me nothing”

TV Chef Joe Shannon (58) has revealed he’s been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer and has taken to the airwaves to urge the public to keep a watchful eye over their health.

Joe shared details of his cancer journey and some important advice to Muireann O'Carroll and Alan Hughes on Ireland AM.

“Go to your GP, get an appointment and get checked. Early prevention in any illness is key,” he said.

Joe Shannon (Pic: Joe Shannon Instagram)

The Sligo man is a famous member of the Ireland AM crew, where his charismatic personality has been a hit with viewers. Initially, Joe was diagnosed with stage-three bowel cancer in March 2021.

“It wasn't scary. A lot of people with bowel cancer have survived it,” he said.

Joe moved to Dublin for treatment with oncologist Professor John McCaffrey for twelve sessions of chemotherapy but ran into difficulties.

"Unfortunately, they found a second tumour on my liver. I ended up with a second bout of surgery and I had a lot of complications after that; an infection had taken over.

"I spent a month in hospital, I was in ICU, I had been given the last rites. My mother appeared to me that night, I think she was there to tell me my time wasn't yet," he said.

Somehow Joe recovered enough to leave ICU. He completed his chemotherapy and got the all-clear to go back to work. Then Joe suddenly fell ill again.

“That summer, I wasn't feeling well. They did more tests and found out that the cancer had come back to the exact same spot in the bowel," he explained.

Joe in hospital (Pic: Joe Shannon Instagram)

"They ideally would've liked to do surgery and chemotherapy to take the tumour out, but because of all the complications I had previously, surgery was ruled out.

"I did six very heavy sessions of chemotherapy in the hopes it would kill the cancer that was there and that finished last February," he said.

That was when Joe was told his cancer would take his life. Doctors explained without treatment he would have about six months to live.

Joe's family were distraught by the news, but the chef felt he already knew the news before doctors told him.

"I think it was sort of reiterating what I was feeling. I knew myself I wasn't well, and I sort of knew, to be honest.

"I've been very lucky in life, I'm 58 years of age and have had a fantastic life. Life owes me nothing,” he said.

Joe is currently receiving treatment, unsure of how long he has left.

"It could be one year; it could be seven years. It all depends how my body takes to the chemotherapy, because it's a big ask of my body to continue with that.

"But that said, there are lots of people who have had chemo for 15 years or more. And who's to say that in that time some new piece of research may come along.

"But if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen - I'm not scared of death," Joe added.