Instagram influencer Belle Azzure joined by showbiz pals as she ties the knot in Donegal

Instagram influencer Belle Azzure and long-time love Harry Silke tied the knot in Donegal on Friday surrounded by friends and family

Belle, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, posted a photo of the newly-married couple together captioned: “Clann Uí Shíoda (The Silke’s)”

They said ‘I do’ in a ceremony at Dún Lúiche that they followed up with a celebration in Lough Eske Castle.

Belle is seen in a lacey white gown with over-skirt, while Harry is pictured in a black suit with a white shirt, and matching black bowtie.

A number of the couple’s friends offered their well-wishes in the comments section, with fellow influencer and best pal Louise Cooney, who served as bridesmaid, writing “Unbelievable”.

Bride Belle with bridesmaid Louise Cooney. Photo: Instagram

Louise shared a video on Instagram of herself and Dearbhla getting ready for the big day.

She wrote: “So honoured to be by your side yesterday @belle_azzure. The most beautiful & happy I’ve ever seen you #thesilkes2022 #besties #maidofhonour.”

On her Instagram story, Louise showed her followers Dearbhla and Harry’s first dance, as well as the daddy-daughter dance, and a video of the wedding party when “party mode” was activated.

She also shared a hilarious video of her “Maid of Honour duties”, which shows her brushing Dearbhla’s curls.

Belle and Harry enjoy their first dance. Photo: Instagram

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh, who also attended the wedding, said: “Adooooorrrreeeee”

Model Lynn Kelly added: “Massive Congratulations to you both! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.”

Makeup artist Bonnie Ryan wrote: “Beautiful massive congratulations Love ! Looks worth the wait xx”

Belle and Harry who met 14 years ago, share one son, Cillian, who was born in 2021.

They have been engaged since 2018 and had originally planned to get married in 2020, but were forced to cancel due to public health restrictions.