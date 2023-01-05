Inside boxer David Haye’s Moroccan holiday with Una Healy and girlfriend Sian Osbourne

From hand-holding at dinner to a posed poolside picture, some followers have speculated if the pair are ‘something more.’

Boxer David Haye (42) has sent the internet into a frenzy over his sun-soaked holiday in Morocco with Una Healy (41) and girlfriend Sian Osborne (29).

The trio are on holiday together in Marrakech – and confused fans have been left in a tizzy about the dynamic between Saturdays singer Una, pal David and his girlfriend of three-years, Sian.

Eagle-eyed social media sleuths are now pouring through the snaps shared by the group while they were on holidays, believing the proof is in the posts.

One Instagram Story, shared by fitness fanatic Haye, has caught their attention.

David's Instagram Story from last week

The post from last week refers to a “90 minute four-handed massage...”

Tipperary native Una and Haye’s model girlfriend Sian also posed either side of him in a poolside snap with the mysterious caption: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.”

Followers have been adamant that they need further clarification as the comments ran wild with speculation.

Haye seems to have shared the post merely to describe his “very own Morrocco adventure.”

"What is happening here?” one said, while others rushed to comment on Una’s New Year post.

There, the glamorous trio are holding hands while enjoying dinner together – and fans are clearly torn about what could be going on.

"I’m confused?? Are ye all together?” one asked, while another said: “Ahh come on, Una Healy is hardly in a 3 way with bleedin David Haye now.”

However, many fans rushed to defend Una.

Una Healy on holiday with boxing champ David Haye and his girlfriend Siân Osborne

“Why are people assuming it’s a three way? Nothing has said about relationships etc. she could just be with some good friends with good company?” one person said.

Another fan chimed in: “Friends can hold hands too and the other lady is cuddling into him whereas Una is sitting quite far away. I’d get it if she was sitting the same but she isn’t”.

"Why are people assuming it's a three way?” a confused follower added to the debate.

"Nothing has been said about relationships, etc. She could just be with some good friends with good company?”

Una recently sparked rumours that she's seeing someone new after fans spied a potential new love interest on her social media.

Fans spotted someone sitting with the star as she showed off her shoes from her own collection back in November, although she hasn’t revealed the mystery man’s identity just yet.