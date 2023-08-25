Inside beauty boss Aimee Connolly’s French castle wedding and Cannes ‘honeymoon’

“Happiness archives from last week.”

The couple enjoy a dip in the pool

Aimee Connolly’s wedding to John Greene in a French castle last week was followed by numerous glasses of champagne, swimming pool kisses and a ‘honeymoon with friends’ in Cannes.

The Sculpted by Aimee boss and John were married at the luxurious Château de Varennes in the stunning Burgundy region of France last Friday.

The couple on a boat trip

Ms Connolly posted further images of the celebrations on Instagram today.

“Happiness archives from last week -I promise I’ll stop posting soon but I just have so many amazing pictures that fill me with joy,” she wrote.

The happy couple in Cannes

The happy couple enjoyed a kind of honeymoon in Cannes, where they took photos out at sea.

Read more Imelda May rages at groping of Molly Malone’s breasts after protestors second daubing

'Loving Cannes!' the newlywed announced when she posted a picture of the two of them out and about and she looked chic in a gold metallic dress whilst John looked cool in white jeans.

Aimee Connolly's wedding speech

Aimee wrote: 'We're going to do honeymoon in Jan but wanted to stay on for a few nights with friends after the wedding to soak it all up.'

She said it was the 'best decision' to spend time with her friends after tying the knot.

Aimee and pals enjoying waterside champagne

Aimee gave a window into the latest leg of their wedding trip by posting pictures and videos with her now-husband and pals.

Fans sent on their well wishes and many presumed it was indeed their honeymoon.

Aimee celebrating with friends

One wrote: 'Aimee you’re so beautiful and looked amazing on your wedding day. Enjoy honeymoon xxx.'

"Congratulations,” “Gorgeous” and the “Nicest couple,” said others.