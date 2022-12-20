Influencer Rosie Connolly heads on lavish trip to Lapland with family
The influencer (32) jet-set to northern Finland for the “trip of a lifetime” at the festive holiday hotspot.
Rosie Connolly Quinn has shared a “magic” trip to Lapland with her kids, taking to Instagram to reveal the ins-and-outs of meeting “the big man.”
The influencer (32) jet-set to northern Finland for the “trip of a lifetime” at the festive holiday hotspot.
From snowy walks alongside reindeers to husky-pulled sleds, Rosie shared the family trip “of a lifetime” with her over 370k followers.
The mum-of-two snapped the family enjoying time at “elf school” and on a reindeer sleigh ride before visiting Santa Claus.
"Adults become kids and it’s just heaven on earth to watch everyone have so much fun,” she said.
"I’ve never laughed and smiled as much in 3 days just watching the kids have fun.”
The smiling family-of-four are seen dancing, visiting the “Snow Village” and more in sweet and snowy videos posted to her Instagram.
Followers flooded the comments with their opinions of the “magic” trip, already making plans to book their own Lapland outings for next year.
"Best thing I ever saved to bring my kids to,” one said.
"Even when I needed a new kitchen, the cost is massive but the experience is something that can’t be matched.”
Another added: “Oh Rosie that’s just magic, memories the children will never forget.”
The influencer is a a big fan of Christmas, already having shared her decorations going up at the beginning of November.
She admitted at the time that having decorations up at that time is "early for some" but that "the longer I can enjoy this magic the better.”
An elaborate tree and a meticulously decorated staircase made it to her stories, with followers of mixed opinions.
One said it was “way too early” while others were inspired to put up their own decorations over a month before the big day.
