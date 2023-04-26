Influencer Rachel Gorry ‘devastated’ by psychic’s message about lost engagement ring

The Offaly influencer was crushed earlier this month after losing her engagement ring which her late husband Daniel proposed to her with.

Rachel Gorry has shared an emotional update about her missing engagement ring after visiting a psychic medium.

The Offaly influencer was left devastated earlier this month after losing her engagement ring which her late husband Daniel proposed to her with.

Rachel’s hasn't been able to find her ring since her dog Teddy got a hold of it while she was taking a bath. The pup also got his paws on her wedding ring, which she has since recovered.

This week, the mum-of-three visited a psychic medium in the hopes of locating the priceless gem and shared her experience with her Instagram 261,000 followers.

Rachel gushed that the reading was “incredible” because of the medium’s insight into her personal life.

She also learned the fate of her missing engagement ring, which provided her some comfort in an unexpected way.

“She did mention the engagement ring and unfortunately, the engagement ring is gone and I’m not going to get it back,” Rachel explained.

“I’m kind of laughing because she was like ‘Daniel’s here talking about the engagement ring, and he’s telling you to stop whinging about the engagement ring, it’s a ring, like stop whinging about it’, which would be totally Daniel!

“And look I won’t lie I’m still devastated that the ring is gone, but I am very sentimental and I would keep, like, a movie ticket and be like ‘This is the first time we went to the cinema’.

“I’d be really sentimental like that, and Daniel would be just like ‘That’s nothing!’ So the bit of slagging… I don’t know it just makes me feel better about the whole thing.”

Rachel went on to say that the reading gave her “great comfort” after the medium spoke about her life and daughters Leah, Holly, and Hannah.

“It was incredible and I got great comfort out of it. We spoke about the three girls and my life and things that are happening and things that have happened, and my future...

“Yeah, I’m happy with the reading and how everything went. It’s given me the pep in my step I needed and Daniel is happy where he is and he’s proud of me.

“Now I know she could say that to everybody... but it is lovely to hear and it does give me great comfort and I want to cling on to that.

“Even if she was talking rubbish saying he’s proud and happy where he is, what harm is that doing me? I’ll take it.

“It’s after giving me the little boost I needed,” she added.

Rachel and Daniel were childhood sweethearts and got married in June 2012. The couple welcomed three daughters before Daniel was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018.

He sadly passed away in April 2020 at the age of 29.