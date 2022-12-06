Influencer Niamh Cullen says she has been in court 'four times’ this year

“Everything that I had planned was either taken away from me or on pause because this was going on.”

Dublin influencer Niamh Cullen (30) has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that this year has been “the worst” in her life.

The social media star took to Instagram on Monday evening to share what she has been going through, revealing “the lowest of the low was this year.”

She opened up to her almost 150k followers about the last 18 months, confessing that her budding business landed her in court over four times this year.

“I can’t go into detail or talk about some stuff, but I also know there is (sic) so many worse off than me and I’m truly not looking for attention on this.

"I just want to share my experience as I know a lot of you are wondering what has been going on with me the past 18 months.

“I’m still feeling a little vulnerable and sensitive so like the way it goes – if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all,” she said.

In a candid chat on video, Niamh admitted that “this year was very, very tough… The lowest of the low was this year.

“Yes, influencing is my full-time job, but to say that right now I feel so embarrassed because this year has been a shambles. Everything that I had planned was either taken away from me or on pause because this was going on.

Niamh Cullen opened up to followers in a candid chat on Instagram.

“I was faced with this heavy, heavy baggage every day, this toxic situation, legal fees, like next level stress.”

Becoming tearful, Niamh revealed: “When I started influencing, I had a plan.

"I did my PT course, I had a business plan. When I say I’m embarrassed… I turned 30 in March and I had this plan, I invested money and time.”

Niamh explained that her friends – all fellow influencers – were all “thriving” with their businesses while she was struggling.

"So I just feel really embarrassed because this year has been – from a financial standpoint, from a career standpoint, and from a mental health standpoint – the worst year of my life.

“To think that you could be in debt, to invest so much of your time and energy, to invest some life savings, and to see nothing from it… I was going through such a bad stage that it sent me into a depression. It sent me into a really dark place.”

The influencer confessed her own gym wear brand that she had worked on this year “wasn’t meant to be” and the process hugely impacted her mental health.

"When I say I couldn’t leave the house for days, I wouldn’t eat during the day and I’d emotional binge at night, I couldn’t go to the gym… I couldn’t do anything. I felt physically sick every single day.

“I was depressed, I was sad every day, I would wake up in the depths of despair every single day.”

For personal trainer Niamh, this was polar opposite to her usual self.

"I really do love what I do and really want to press the reset button and start again. Working on the confidence to do that, but everything does happen for a reason and whatever is meant to be will be.

“I am still at the crossroads and not sure what road will take me where. So for anyone in the same boat, don’t fret. You will figure it out. But don’t try sail through a storm alone.”

Niamh admitted she couldn’t yet go into detail about the times she has been in court with her business, though offered followers some advice: ““And finally… when starting a business. There is never ever EVER too many questions to be asked.

"Seek advice, seek opinions, SEEK AND ASK IT ALL. And most importantly, know your value and always go with your gut.”