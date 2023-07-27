Influencer Niamh Cullen reveals two-year legal struggles are ‘all over’

"I used to have a business and it just went west and there was a lot of legal stuff that got involved and it was a very, very stressful two years.”

Influencer Niamh Cullen has opened up about “the legal stuff” that put much of her life on pause for two years.

The Dubliner told listeners to her podcast Unveiled with Niamh & Nessa that her business “went west,” revealing the “legal stuff” she had been going through is now “all over.”

"I got really good news yesterday – if anyone has been following me online – I would have been going through some legal stuff and it’s basically all over, I think.

"Well, it is all over. I don’t want to share too much in case… you know. But it’s basically over and I’m delighted.”

She added that she will go into more detail soon when she knows what she can and cannot reveal publicly.

"I used to have a business and it just went west and there was a lot of legal stuff that got involved and it was a very, very stressful two years.”

Niamh added: “I was stopped in my tracks for about two years. I wasn’t really able to do much business-wise, self-development wise… I kind of felt like it just kind of robbed me from everything and with that obviously, getting engaged and we’re trying to save for a house and we couldn’t really do any of those.”

She said she is now back in a “happy buzz” after getting good news that her legal struggles were resolved.

Niamh revealed that her business was “going well,” admitting that her negative self-talk would often get her down in the beginning as she revealed her journey with wishful thinking.

"I started this thing in my head that I wasn’t going to be good enough and at the time I remember, when I was starting out in business during Covid, I was getting these virtual digs from this other online person… saying I was copying them.

"And I was getting really frustrated and I was just like ‘but I’m manifesting, I’m trying to make this work and these kind of things are coming in the way’.”

She said it was “so important” not to get caught up “in the noise” while she was following the steps to “make her dreams a reality.”

"Now, while I was manifesting this, and unfortunately for me I think what happened was just bad luck and I remember when my business fell apart, I was so devastated because I had worked so hard for this and when I looked into manifestation, I thought I did it right.”

Becoming tearful, the social media star apologised for getting upset as she recalled the hard times.

"I suppose, I’m just triggered by it and I actually really want to share this with anyone who is listening,” Niamh added.

"Unfortunately, sometimes, it just doesn’t happen and it can be bad luck and… I really want to share this, that I remember giving up completely and I really turned my head against manifestation.

"I started actually again manifesting that negative self-talk. I thought ‘well, this is just what’s going to happen now’.”

The influencer described it as a “such a setback” from which she is still recovering and processing.

“Unfortunately, it was just bad luck in business but at the time, I didn’t think that I blamed myself and I thought that I didn’t do enough.

"For anyone who is listening who has had these setbacks in their manifestation journey. Don’t give up. Don’t be hard on yourself. Sometimes, you’re just stopped in your tracks to give you another redirection.”

She added: "I like to think that rejection is actually redirection.”

The personal trainer said she feared she had ‘manifested’ incorrectly but realised over the last year that she had a lot of “negative self talk” that she struggled with.

"It definitely could have gone way worse,” she said, adding that it is important to “embrace the setbacks” and build resilience from it.

"Looking back, on reflection, it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me. Unfortunately, it was just a very long road.”

Last December, Niamh had a candid chat with her Instagram followers about her mental health struggles, admitting that she was “embarrassed” to say that the year has been “the worst” in her life and “the lowest of the low.”

“I can’t go into detail or talk about some stuff, but I also know there is (sic) so many worse off than me and I’m truly not looking for attention on this.

"I just want to share my experience as I know a lot of you are wondering what has been going on with me the past 18 months.

“I’m still feeling a little vulnerable and sensitive so like the way it goes – if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all."

She added: “Yes, influencing is my full-time job, but to say that right now I feel so embarrassed because this year has been a shambles. Everything that I had planned was either taken away from me or on pause because this was going on.

“I was faced with this heavy, heavy baggage every day, this toxic situation, legal fees, like next level stress.”

Niamh tearfully revealed: “When I started influencing, I had a plan.

"I did my PT (personal training) course, I had a business plan. When I say I’m embarrassed… I turned 30 in March and I had this plan, I invested money and time.”

Niamh explained that her friends – all fellow influencers – were all “thriving” with their businesses while she was struggling.

"So I just feel really embarrassed because this year has been – from a financial standpoint, from a career standpoint, and from a mental health standpoint – the worst year of my life.

"To think that you could be in debt, to invest so much of your time and energy, to invest some life savings, and to see nothing from it… I was going through such a bad stage that it sent me into a depression. It sent me into a really dark place.”

The influencer confessed her brand that she had worked on “wasn’t meant to be” and the process hugely impacted her mental health.

"When I say I couldn’t leave the house for days, I wouldn’t eat during the day and I’d emotional binge at night, I couldn’t go to the gym… I couldn’t do anything. I felt physically sick every single day.

“I was depressed, I was sad every day, I would wake up in the depths of despair every single day.”

Niamh admitted she couldn’t yet go into detail about the times she had been in court with her business, though offered followers some advice: “And finally… when starting a business. There is never ever EVER too many questions to be asked.

"Seek advice, seek opinions, SEEK AND ASK IT ALL. And most importantly, know your value and always go with your gut.”