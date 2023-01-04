Influencer Niamh Cullen reveals her ‘precious’ rescue dog Roxy has passed away

"So, so sorry Niamh,” one follower said. “I know the pain of losing a companion like this all too well. Devastating.”

Dublin influencer Niamh Cullen has paid a touching tribute to her family pet who passed away on New Year’s Day.

The social media star took to Instagram to share the sad news about her fifteen-year-old pup Roxy.

"Thank you for being more than a dog,” she wrote. “Thank you for minding us all when we needed it.”

Niamh (30) posted a carousel of sweet snaps of the rescue pup, saying: “We all knew your time was coming to an end but we know how much you pushed through for us.”

The influencer revealed her family waited until she was at home to break the sad news.

Niamh revealed to followers that her family waited to share the sad news with her as she was away when Roxy passed.

She said the pooch “brought us all through our darkest days, and our brightest hours” ever since they rescued her when she was 14.

"She always knew when something was up, she would be glued to your side, lick the tears from your cheeks.

"She would nuzzle her head into your thighs or jump up beside you and ensure a big cuddle.”

Niamh shared a sweet tribute to rescue pup Roxy on her Instagram.

The influencer said her family is “heartbroken” at the loss as followers flooded the comment section with well wishes.

Stars Bonnie Ryan, Katja Mia and Luara Fox posted red heart emojis, while others sent their condolences.

"So, so sorry Niamh,” one follower said. “I know the pain of losing a companion like this all too well. Devastating.”

"Heartbroken for you all,” another added. “Have been there five years ago. I still shed a tear for my Bella. Thinking of you xx.”

The newly-engaged influencer has been candid about her struggles over the last year, revealing to followers last month that 2022 was “the worst” in her life.

She thanked her pet pooch for “powering through for us” in an adoring Instagram tribute.

"It’s like you knew to stay with us in 2022,” she wrote.

In December, she admitted to her 150k followers that “this year was very, very tough… The lowest of the low was this year.

“Yes, influencing is my full-time job, but to say that right now I feel so embarrassed because this year has been a shambles.

"Everything that I had planned was either taken away from me or on pause because this was going on.”

She confessed that she “was faced with this heavy, heavy baggage every day, this toxic situation, legal fees, like next level stress” and was in court four times.

"I really do love what I do and really want to press the reset button and start again. Working on the confidence to do that, but everything does happen for a reason and whatever is meant to be will be.

“I am still at the crossroads and not sure what road will take me where. So for anyone in the same boat, don’t fret. You will figure it out. But don’t try sail through a storm alone.”

Niamh admitted she couldn’t yet go into detail about the times she has been in court with her business, though offered followers some advice: ““And finally… when starting a business. There is never ever EVER too many questions to be asked.

"Seek advice, seek opinions, SEEK AND ASK IT ALL. And most importantly, know your value and always go with your gut.”