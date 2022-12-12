Influencer Niamh Cullen announces engagement after ‘worst year’ ever

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news.

Influencer Niamh Cullen has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Jamie Gill.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news, posting a carousel of photos from inside The Shelbourne, where she showed off her new ring as she kissed her husband-to-be in front of a Christmas tree.

“When I thought we were off Christmas shopping …. Christmas came early️ #loveyouforever,” she wrote, adding emojis of an engagement ring and a red heart.

And in an update on Sunday, Niamh shared how Jamie popped the question in Merrion Square.

The pair had been taking a stroll through the popular Dublin park when they came across an envelope nailed to a tree.

The card had the words “love ya” printed on the front while inside, Jamie had written “turn around...” alongside the date.

Niamh shared a sweet clip of the moment she said yes, where she can be seen hugging her new fiancé and spinning around with joy.

The Dubliner also shared a close-up photo of her new rock for the first time – a simple oval diamond sitting on a delicate gold band – with a delighted Jamie in the background.

“And it went a little like this,” she captioned the post.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

Virgin Media host Muireann O’Connell wrote: “Ahh Niamh, huge congrats to yourself and Jamie!”

Bonnie Ryan, who tied the knot earlier this year with husband John Greenhalgh, said: “it’s so special! Well done Jamie”

Dancing With the Stars professional Laura Nolan chimed in: “Congratulations gorgeous. this is soooo fab, delighted for you”

And 4th ARQ founder Rosie Connolly added: “Best end to the year ever... you’re both made for each other…”

While Love Island winner and Olympian Greg O’Shea wrote: “Woooooooo. massive congrats!!”

Niamh and Jamie met at a Bingo Loco event five years ago, and became friends before they started dating.

It comes after Niamh said she is “embarrassed” to admit that this year has been “the worst” in her life.

The social media star opened up to her almost 150k Instagram followers last week about the past 18 months, confessing that her budding business landed her in court four times this year.

“I can’t go into detail or talk about some stuff, but I also know there is (sic) so many worse off than me and I’m truly not looking for attention on this.

"I just want to share my experience as I know a lot of you are wondering what has been going on with me the past 18 months.

“I’m still feeling a little vulnerable and sensitive so like the way it goes – if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all,” she said.

In a candid chat on video, Niamh admitted that “this year was very, very tough… The lowest of the low was this year.

“Yes, influencing is my full-time job, but to say that right now I feel so embarrassed because this year has been a shambles. Everything that I had planned was either taken away from me or on pause because this was going on.

“I was faced with this heavy, heavy baggage every day, this toxic situation, legal fees, like next level stress.”

Becoming tearful, Niamh revealed: “When I started influencing, I had a plan.

"I did my PT course, I had a business plan. When I say I’m embarrassed… I turned 30 in March and I had this plan, I invested money and time.

"So I just feel really embarrassed because this year has been – from a financial standpoint, from a career standpoint, and from a mental health standpoint – the worst year of my life.

“To think that you could be in debt, to invest so much of your time and energy, to invest some life savings, and to see nothing from it… I was going through such a bad stage that it sent me into a depression. It sent me into a really dark place.”

The influencer confessed her own gym wear brand that she had worked on this year “wasn’t meant to be” and the process hugely impacted her mental health.

"When I say I couldn’t leave the house for days, I wouldn’t eat during the day and I’d emotional binge at night, I couldn’t go to the gym… I couldn’t do anything. I felt physically sick every single day."