Influencer Lynn Kelly officially weds partner in Dublin months after Italian wedding

Lynn wore a Nadine Merabi pearl suit for her big day in the capital with the trousers and blazer retailing for around €600.

Lynn and Robert at their wedding in Italy in September 2022.

Lynn and Robert on the steps of the Merrion Hotel

Dublin model and social media influencer Lynn Kelly has officially tied the knot to her long-term partner Robert Barr.

The happy couple said ‘I do’ at a civil reception in Dublin on Thursday, months after they treated friends and family to a lavish wedding in the Italian country side.

Lynn accessorised her bridal look with a bow-embellished veil in her hair and white statement earrings from Megan Therese Couture.

The 34-year-old beauty shared her news on Instagram, declaring “it’s official”.

She also shared a photo of the couple kissing oon the steps of the Merrion Hotel in Dublin and wrote 16.03.23 alongside a stream of bridal emojis.

Robert also shared a touching tribute to his other half on their special day by posting a throwback clip from their original wedding in 2022 and wrote 'I got you.'

The couple, who have been together for 18 years, got engaged in Mykonos in 2020 when Robert got down on one knee.

The Jervis Street native stunned last September when she wore a detailed lace dress with a deep plunging neckline for her Italian wedding.

She wore her hair slicked back and clutched a huge white bouquet.

Posing alongside her new husband, Robert Barr, the newlywed couldn’t contain her joy.

Taking to Instagram, Lynn posted a photo of herself and Robert, captioning the picture “Mr & Mrs Barr.”

Lynn was beset with bad luck before the big day last September when her dress didn’t fit and her husband-to-be broke his foot.

She told the Sunday World at the time: “I went over to pick up my dress and my flight was delayed. It doesn’t fit, which was a little bit worrying but I was straight into the alterations.”

“We don’t get stressed, to be honest — I was only a little stressed when the dress didn’t fit.”

“The wedding planner is giving out stink to us because we are so laid back. She is asking us questions and we don’t come back for days. We are just like, ‘Whatever you think — we don’t mind.’

“And she just keeps coming back to me: ‘But what do you think?’” she said, laughing.