Influencer Louise Cooney pregnant with first child

The Limerick lady took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news with her 221,000 followers by posting a photo of her and her boyfriend Mark Sweeney holding up a baby scan

Louise Cooney pictured at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2022 at The Marker Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Influencer Louise Cooney has announced that she’s expecting her first child.

The Limerick lady took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news with her 221,000 followers by posting a photo of her and her boyfriend Mark Sweeney holding up a baby scan.

The couple looked thrilled in the sweet snap, which Louise captioned: “Soon to be 3. We’ve never known this much happiness and excitement. #2023baby”.

She added some baby and heart emojis to the post.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the parents-to-be on their wonderful news.

Love Island winner and fellow Limerick native Greg O’Shea wrote: “Ahhhhhhhhhhh this is huge !!!! So happy for you”.

Influencer Terrie McEvoy said: “Still not over it! You’re going to be amazing parents!! Love you!”

Model and TV presenter Glenda Gilson added: “Aww Louise great news.. congratulations to you both”.

While beauty entrepreneur chimed in: “Awh Louise… Congratulations”.

Erin McGregor, James Patrice, Keilidh Cashell, Holly Carpenter, and Bonnie Ryan were also among the throngs of people sending on their well wishes.

Louise and Mark first started dating during the first coronavirus lockdown and the pair took things one step further at the beginning of 2022 by moving into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin together.

Louise previously gushed about her relationship with Mark in an interview with Magazine+.

“People always say ‘it happens when you don’t expect it’ and I find that kind of condescending because I still think you need to put yourself out there — if you don’t, it’s going to be hard for you to meet somebody,” she said.

“I think when you’re totally ok by yourself, that’s when it’s a good time to meet someone.”

Explaining why she decided to keep her relationship offline despite building a large following on social media, Louise shared: “He is private and he’s just not really into social media and I totally respect that.

“So that’s the decision I made and I couldn’t be happier so why change anything?”