Influencer Leanne Moore welcomes second child with ex Tallafornia star
"Huge congratulations,” commented Rosanna Davison while TV star Lucy Kennedy said “awe congratulations.”
Influencer Leanne Moore and her husband David Behan, an ex Tallafornia star, have welcomed their second child.
Fitness fanatics Leanne and David own a number of gyms together and the influencer has racked up over 50k followers on Instagram.
"Our littlest lady is here,” Leanne captioned an adorable black-and-white photo of the newborn’s tiny foot.
The couple already share one child together: one-year-old Alex Christine.
So far, they have kept the name of the latest Baby Behan under wraps.
Well wishes have poured in from some of Leanne’s followers who have been following along on her second pregnancy journey.
Read more
"Huge congratulations,” commented Rosanna Davison while TV star Lucy Kennedy said “awe congratulations.”
“Another pink bundle of JOY,” another commented.
"Leanne, so so delighted for you guys,” Aoibhín Garrihy said. “History repeating itself with that beautiful sister bond.”
Kilkenny blogger Sinéad De Butléir also congratulated the couple, just weeks after she announced her own pregnancy.
The former Kilkenny Rose posed for a photo in front of glowing Christmas lights, the nurse is seen grinning while cradling her bump with the caption: “We are beyond excited.”
Leanne documents her pregnancy journey and life as a mum on Instagram, sharing insights into her life, her workouts and her time with baby Alice.
Their first child celebrated her first birthday last month, with Leanne and David going all out for their eldest.
A pink-themed party jam-packed with sweets, treats, activities and neon signs bearing the toddler’s name decorated the room.
Dave and Leanne own four gyms in the 'Go' chain, in Greystones, Limerick and Ashbourne with one of Dave’s former Tallafornia co-stars.
He married singer Leanne Moore in July 2019.
The mum-of-two released her debut single in 2008, also appearing as a backing singer for Jedward and Ryan Dolan at the Eurovision song contest for the 2011, 2012 and 2013 Irish entries.
She won the RTÉ series You’re a Star in 2008.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Judge orders Enoch Burke’s release from Mountjoy Prison
back in the box | Jonathan Dowdall says claim Gerry Hutch confessed to Regency shooting is ‘not a lie’
killer blows | Katie Taylor's former opponent jailed for murdering husband with baseball bat
'against it' | Leo Varadkar says he would resign from Fine Gael rather than go into coalition with Sinn Féin
loose lips | Fans in tears as rumours of Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers ‘split’ spread online
RIP | Tributes paid to young Irishman Anthony Mulhearn (24) struck and killed by train in US
'inhumane' | One of Ireland's most dangerous inmates sues prison service over solitary confinement
'huge misjudgement' | Dublin taxi-driver who agreed to transport €100k of cannabis jailed for three years
Predator | Sick uncle who sexually abused nieces exposed as prolific paedo after getting 10-year prison sentence
Tensions high | Rathkeale priest pleads with feuding factions to refrain from violence as Christmas approaches