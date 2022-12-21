Influencer Leanne Moore welcomes second child with ex Tallafornia star

"Huge congratulations,” commented Rosanna Davison while TV star Lucy Kennedy said “awe congratulations.”

Influencer Leanne Moore and her husband David Behan, an ex Tallafornia star, have welcomed their second child.

Fitness fanatics Leanne and David own a number of gyms together and the influencer has racked up over 50k followers on Instagram.

"Our littlest lady is here,” Leanne captioned an adorable black-and-white photo of the newborn’s tiny foot.

The couple already share one child together: one-year-old Alex Christine.

So far, they have kept the name of the latest Baby Behan under wraps.

Well wishes have poured in from some of Leanne’s followers who have been following along on her second pregnancy journey.

“Another pink bundle of JOY,” another commented.

"Leanne, so so delighted for you guys,” Aoibhín Garrihy said. “History repeating itself with that beautiful sister bond.”

Kilkenny blogger Sinéad De Butléir also congratulated the couple, just weeks after she announced her own pregnancy.

The former Kilkenny Rose posed for a photo in front of glowing Christmas lights, the nurse is seen grinning while cradling her bump with the caption: “We are beyond excited.”

Leanne documents her pregnancy journey and life as a mum on Instagram, sharing insights into her life, her workouts and her time with baby Alice.

Their first child celebrated her first birthday last month, with Leanne and David going all out for their eldest.

A pink-themed party jam-packed with sweets, treats, activities and neon signs bearing the toddler’s name decorated the room.

Dave and Leanne own four gyms in the 'Go' chain, in Greystones, Limerick and Ashbourne with one of Dave’s former Tallafornia co-stars.

He married singer Leanne Moore in July 2019.

The mum-of-two released her debut single in 2008, also appearing as a backing singer for Jedward and Ryan Dolan at the Eurovision song contest for the 2011, 2012 and 2013 Irish entries.

She won the RTÉ series You’re a Star in 2008.