Influencer James Kavanagh opens up about his struggle with anxiety

Influencer James Kavanagh has opened up about his struggle with anxiety.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram this week where he answered questions sent into him by his followers.

One person asked: “Do you ever have problems with your mental health? You just always seem so happy all the time.”

“So I generally, luckily, am quite happy all the time,” the podcaster began.

“However, I’ve horrendous anxiety, but it’s weird because my anxiety doesn’t make me feel sad.

“My anxiety is really physical,” he confessed.

“I got really violent panic attacks over the past few years that I kinda learned how to deal with and I don’t really get them anymore.

“I was doing loads of things to try curb the anxiety. I started to do yoga, I started to do meditation, but my anxiety was just so violent it almost made me feel like I was about to die.”

James said that anxiety often made him feel physically sick.

“I’d get shortness of breath, I’d feel sick, I’d actually sometimes feel dizzy from anxiety. It was really bad. So I went to my doctor, discussed the options, and he’s put me on this medication which I’ve found really great.”

The TV personality admitted that his anxiety was so bad at one stage that would rather have a broken leg.

“You know that in a few months it’s going to heal. But with the anxiety, you just feel so lost.

“Exercise really helps me as well,” he added.

“I really don’t like exercising, I’m not a fan of it, but I do it regularly enough and it really helps.”

The Dublin native recently left his hometown and moved to Cork with his long-term partner William.

Asked if the pair were considering having children, James said it was not something that would happen in the near future.

“It’s not on the agenda, but never say never. I used to be like ‘I’m never having pets, don’t want them’, and now I couldn’t survive without [my cat] Diana.”

“Couldn’t imagine life without her,” he added.

“I’d have to have a good bit of money though because I’d love a full-time nanny, I’m going to be honest here. So not for a very long time I’d say.”

Ahead of his upcoming 33rd birthday, the couple recently returned from a stunning holiday in Barbados.