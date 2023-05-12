Influencer Charleen Murphy jets to Barbados with football star after tough start to year

The social media star has been recovering from an incident earlier this year at a Dublin hotel.

Charleen Murphy has jetted off to the Caribbean with her footballer boyfriend Dano Mandroiu for some rest and relaxation after a tough start to the year.

The former Shamrock Rovers star is currently signed with Lincoln City F.C. in the UK, while Charleen is based in Dublin.

“Ready for the best holiday with the best person. Also new hair hehe thanks to the very best @easilocksdublin, I think this is my fave hair yet!!” Charleen wrote on Instagram.

Dano and Charleen

Ms Murphy has a significant online presence of 188,000 followers on Instagram and 145,000 on TikTok, co-hosts a popular podcast, and regularly creates content on beauty and fashion.

Charleen’s many followers wished her bon voyage on her trip. “Have the best time ever, you look incredible,” wrote one.

"Absolutely stunning,” wrote another. “The cutest,” said another, and “I love the brighter hair for the holidays.”

Charleen had a difficult start to 2023 when the influencer was allegedly attacked from behind and punched “full force to the back of the head” whilst socializing in the lounge area of a Dublin city centre venue.

=

Flight drink

Dubliner Craig O’Brien (27) was subsequently arrested and charged with assault causing harm to the social media star.

Mr O’Brien was remanded in custody when he appeared at Dublin District Court after the incident.

It was alleged the accused entered the hotel and paid for a drink at 9.30pm, before he attacked Charleen a minute later, whilst she was eating dinner.

The court heard how Charleen’s head rebounded off a glass in front of her, resulting in a two-inch laceration to the right side her face.

The social media star went to St James’s Hospital where she received stitches, and left A&E at 5am.

Charleen said she and her friend recognised him from “previous online abuse”, and it’s alleged he sent her a voice message on social media after the incident saying, “How’s the head?”.

In February, Charleen wrote on social media: “February was probably the hardest month of my life, but it has also shown me how strong I really am,” Charleen said.