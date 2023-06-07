Influencer and single mum Aoife Walsh ‘so proud’ as she buys her first home

“So, so excited and really proud to have bought my first home.”

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh has revealed she has bought her first home for herself and daughter Penelope.

The social media influencer announced on Instagram that she had bought her first house, closing a chapter of living with family.

Aoife, who has spoken about the ups and downs of being a single mum, has been living with her parents since she announced she was pregnant with her daughter.

Aoife Walsh

Aoife moved home to Tipperary after splitting up with her fiancé.

The cute pair now have a place to call their own with Aoife mentioning her happiness to start decorating Penelope’s bedroom.

“I’ll be doing lots of renovations to our new pad and starting straight away! I need all the help and advice along the way I can get. Personally can’t wait to do Penny’s princess room,” Aoife wrote on Instagram.

The former Miss Ireland was gushing with excitement to break the news to her followers saying: “Me and my little forever roomie. So, so excited and really proud to have bought my first home Here’s to the next chapter.”

Aoife Walsh

Her friends and followers were overjoyed for her and filled the comments section with messages congratulating the young mum on a massive life achievement.

A number of celebrity friends jumped in to say ‘well done.’

Roz Purcell commented: “Aoife congrats!!! Huge news.”

While Rosanna Davison jumped in saying: “Congratulations Aoife and wishing you many happy years ahead there.”

Aoife Walsh at The Convention Centre Dublin.(Picture: Brian McEvoy)

Aoife hasn’t disclosed whether she’ll be living near her parents or if she chose a home closer to Dublin.

The Tipperary native revealed just how crazy her life has been while living with family and toddler while answering a q&a on her Instagram stories back in April.

“I live at home with my mum and dad, the house is chaos all the time, I don’t know how they put up with us,” she wrote.

Happy moment

Last year, Aoife won praise after revealing she is raising her daughter Penny as a single mother, after splitting from her partner while she was pregnant.

She told Goss magazine: “I came out there before Christmas and told my followers that I’m a single mom, which I have been for two years. I was nervous to put it out there, because it is quite a personal thing, but I was just so overwhelmed by the positive response.”

“I received dozens and dozens of supportive messages from other mothers and single moms. Navigating heartbreak, pregnancy and being alone, and having this presence online can be difficult, but I got such a positive and lovely response from my community online which was amazing.”

“People really appreciate that I was being so real about my life, and showing that it’s not all rainbows.

"I think it’s really important to normalise that families come in all shapes and sizes, and the most important thing is that they’re filled with love,” Aoife added.