Influencer and pharmacist Jess Redden’s colleagues surprise her with baby shower

“Feeling incredibly loved by the most amazing people who I've come to love so dearly.”

Irish influencer and pharmacist Jess Redden received a surprise baby shower at work, a few days after celebrating with friends and family.

Jess and her rugby star husband Rob Kearney are expecting this first child together soon.

“Okay as long as no one looks at me or talks to me today, I should about make it through.

"Have spent the morning balling (sic) so I don’t have high hopes for my composure today,” Jess posted on her Instagram story today with the hashtag #lastdayatwork.

“They have a playlist on today with everything with ‘baby’ in it,” she said about the baby shower her work colleagues surprised her with.

Three days ago, the Dublin native attended her first baby shower with family and friends, posting a video on Instagram with the caption: “Feeling so loved, supported and ready to take on parenthood.”

Friends and followers alike showed their support to the happy mum-to-be.

“Love it Jess, you look fab - A lovely way to mark the next milestone to me,” a supporter said.

“You got this gal! Still so impressed you lasted all day in the heels. 10/10 days,” another added.

“You got this Jess, but rest now to be ready for the big adventure!” a third added.

The parents to be tied the knot in Christmas 2021 in ceremony in St. Senan’s Church, Kilrush, before celebrating at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.