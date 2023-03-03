Infamous Wagatha Christie trial to be staged at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre

The Wagatha Christie Trial is coming to Ireland, with tickets on sale next week

Jonathan Broadbent, Lucy May Barker (Rebekah Vardy), Laura Dos Santos (Coleen Rooney) and Tom Turner star in Vardy V Rooney, The Wagatha Christie Trial

Tickets go on sale next Friday for the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney show, aka The Wagatha Christie Trial, which will be shown in the Gaiety Theatre.

Based on the stranger than fiction events of 2022, when the two famous wags went head to head in court, this verbatim production reveals what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama.

Back in 2019, Coleen Rooney, wife of ex-Man United top scorer, Wayne, suspected that posts from her social media were being leaked to the papers.

To determine the source of the leaks, Coleen posted fabricated stories but restricted access to Rebekah, wife of Leicester F.C legend, Jamie Vardy.

These stories ended up in the tabloids, including one that Rooney had flown to Mexico to “make a baby girl,” and that Rooney’s house was flooded.

Coleen publicly accused Vardy of the leaks and her tweet went viral, being dubbed “Wagatha Christie,” after the famed writer of detective books.

Vardy denied all involvement, claiming her Twitter account had been hacked. Now, it’s time to find out what really went on.

Audiences can see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.

Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera.

A unique moment in media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial.

Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage in the Gaiety Theatre.

The show stars Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia!) as Rebekah Vardy and Laura Dos Santos (Liverpool Everyman) is Coleen Rooney, Jonathan Broadbent (The Comedy of Errors) is Hugh Tomlinson QC and Nathan McMullen (Misfits) plays multiple roles.

Tickets from €21.50 will go on sale on Friday 10th March at 10am. The show runs from June 5-7.