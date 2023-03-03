Infamous Wagatha Christie trial to be staged at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre
The Wagatha Christie Trial is coming to Ireland, with tickets on sale next week
Tickets go on sale next Friday for the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney show, aka The Wagatha Christie Trial, which will be shown in the Gaiety Theatre.
Based on the stranger than fiction events of 2022, when the two famous wags went head to head in court, this verbatim production reveals what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama.
Back in 2019, Coleen Rooney, wife of ex-Man United top scorer, Wayne, suspected that posts from her social media were being leaked to the papers.
To determine the source of the leaks, Coleen posted fabricated stories but restricted access to Rebekah, wife of Leicester F.C legend, Jamie Vardy.
These stories ended up in the tabloids, including one that Rooney had flown to Mexico to “make a baby girl,” and that Rooney’s house was flooded.
Coleen publicly accused Vardy of the leaks and her tweet went viral, being dubbed “Wagatha Christie,” after the famed writer of detective books.
Vardy denied all involvement, claiming her Twitter account had been hacked. Now, it’s time to find out what really went on.
Read more
Audiences can see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.
Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera.
A unique moment in media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial.
Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage in the Gaiety Theatre.
The show stars Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia!) as Rebekah Vardy and Laura Dos Santos (Liverpool Everyman) is Coleen Rooney, Jonathan Broadbent (The Comedy of Errors) is Hugh Tomlinson QC and Nathan McMullen (Misfits) plays multiple roles.
Tickets from €21.50 will go on sale on Friday 10th March at 10am. The show runs from June 5-7.
Today's Headlines
resting price | Gang boss Cornelius Price to be laid to rest in UK next week as cops on high alert
huge haul | Woman (40s) arrested after almost 90,000 ‘benzo’ tablets seized in Dublin bust
'UNENDING SUPPORT' | Today FM DJ Declan Pierce reveals he suffered a brain haemorrhage in emotional post
brute jailed | Man whipped pregnant ex-partner with electric cord in ‘merciless and prolonged’ attack
gaa-gaa | Ex-GAA star ‘lost it’ and launched ‘disturbing’ attack on journalist (75) outside court
Wrong Un | Una Healy hits out at fake account impersonating her and ‘trying to scam people’
combined operation | Ten people wanted in Poland for assault, drugs, theft, fraud and prostitution handed over
final blow | Mum of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy left ‘soul-destroyed’ as killer to be sent to UK jail
‘I’m f****ed’ | Civil servant jailed after gardaí found over €300,000 worth of drugs in lock-up
'multi-millions' | Glamour model was part of £100m money-laundering operation led by ‘kingpin’, court told