‘Inbetweener’ Joe Thomas relates to his most famous role more since becoming a dad and braving stand-up

‘I’m just a different kind of Inbetweener now’

As Fiat 500-driving teenager Simon Cooper in The Inbetweeners, Joe Thomas found fame while wobbling across the tumultuous tightrope from boyhood to manhood.

Now, the 39-year-old dad-of-one is on the cusp of another tricky life transition, and trying not to overthink it. “Oh God, oh Jesus!” he exclaims of his upcoming big birthday in October. “I don’t know what I’ll do. I don’t know what you do on a 40th — I suppose I’ll just try and not freak out, I think.”

A decade and a half after his breakout role as one of the quartet of “boys who think they’re men”, these days, the actor tells Magazine+ it’s more the other way around.

Still airing almost nightly, the cult Channel 4 comedy also made overnight stars of Simon Bird as bookish Will, James Buckley as vulgar Jay and Blake Harrison as dopey Neil as it ran over three seasons from 2008 to 2010, sparking two subsequent movies in 2011 and 2014.

So Joe, who played the most relatable of the four in ‘Si’, is under no illusion that many of those coming along to his first Irish stand-up gig, taking place as part of the inaugural Ballaghdream Arts Fest — running from August 5-13 in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon — will be expecting a few Simon-isms.

“It would be naive to think they’re not 95pc Inbetweeners fans probably, but that’s OK,” says the Essex native, who made his comedy debut in 2021. “I’m not, like, fighting that character.

“If it was like Blake, who plays Neil — Neil is basically just an idiot — you would have to do quite a lot of spade work to be like, ‘I’m not just a moron’. Whereas my character, there’s enough of me (in him).

“If they’re coming expecting to see that character, I’m not one of these people who’s like, ‘You have to believe that I’m not this person’. Mainly, it’s just that I’m a bit older,” he laughs.

“Any stand-up, really they just want an audience, so I’m really very lucky that I get an audience because I was lucky enough to be in this show that everyone really liked.

“And, yeah, there probably is a little bit of baggage, but the alternative would be going to Edinburgh (Festival Fringe) and having three people in the audience and having to come up that way — that’s what most people have to do, so the fact that I’ve managed to avoid that is lucky for me.”

Joe found fame with James Buckley, Simon Bird and Blake Harrison on The Inbetweeners

Due to wed fellow actor Hannah Tointon, who played girlfriend Tara on the show where they met, Joe also became a father last year, when the couple welcomed a baby daughter.

And the Taskmaster star admits he’s full of nothing but “cliches” about his other new chapter in life.

“I’m enjoying it,” he begins. “It’s like you start to think about your whole life differently, and how you will educate a child and be responsible for their character — I mean, it’s terrifying!

“It’s potentially the most power you’ll ever have and it’s kind of scary and you just want to do it responsibly, I suppose.

“You start to think, ‘Why the hell did I not make more use of the time that I had!’ You have to get used to doing things in these inbetween moments.”

So, as a different kind of ‘inbetweener’, one that perhaps has more in common with Simon’s ‘embarrassing dad’ Alan (played by Martin Trenaman) than the 18-year-old fans last saw, could he see himself getting behind the wheel of the ‘Yellow Peril’ on the big or small screen once more?

“It’s funny, it is still a really, really apposite term,” says Joe. “I do exactly feel like that. That’s very well put. It’s the kind of thing where you’re like, ‘How do I bracket myself here?’ I know I’m not a kind of young gun, like, I can’t be in a band, but also it would be weird of me to start saying, ‘Well, I’m just sort of winding things down’.

“I guess the idea of the show... that sense of pretending to be the more mature (guy) you hope you’ll become, that never really goes away. One thing I will say is I love those writers (Damon Beesley and Iain Morris), and we do all like each other, so I would always love to work with them again.

“I don’t know how you’d do it now, but I would trust those writers to come up with something that worked. It would obviously have to be about old guys!”