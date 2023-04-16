‘In shock’ –The Script’s Glen Power tells how they have been ‘devastated’ by Mark Sheehan’s death

EXCLUSIVE: “It’s such a devastating loss for us, his family and everyone close,” Glen told the Sunday World yesterday

Mark Sheehan as a young boy in Dublin, where he grew up on James’s Street

Pop icon Glen Power of The Script told yesterday how he and singer Danny O’Donoghue have been left “devastated” by the shock death of the band’s guitarist Mark Sheehan.

On Friday, the group revealed in a statement that Mark had died in hospital after a short illness.

“It’s such a devastating loss for us, his family and everyone close,” Glen told the Sunday World yesterday.

The Script’s Mark Sheehan — © Getty Images for Guinness

The trio had become superstars with songs such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Hall Of Fame, Superheroes and Breakeven.

They sold 20 million albums, played sold-out shows in some of the biggest venues in the world and were due to tour Europe with Pink in June.

“We had a connection that’s very rare,” Glen told me yesterday. “We spent more time together than any couple. We are in shock, there are no words.”

Mark was a driving force behind the success of The Script, and it was his dedication and perseverance for a decade, along with Danny and Glen, that finally saw the musician and his band hit superstar status.

Shortly after making the breakthrough with their 2008 self-titled album, Mark told me: “Some people describe us as an overnight success, but it’s the longest overnight I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“I did a million jobs when I first went out into the world. I was a bar boy, I worked in Spar; and I even earned a living as a caretaker in a graveyard in Crumlin.

“As a musician you go through so many bands when you’re a kid because you want to be in everything. And I did all of that. They ended in failure, but I never gave up because I didn’t want anything else. I had blind belief I would succeed in music.”

Eddie Rowley with The Script at Croke Park

Mark had grown up on Dublin’s James’s Street, famous as the home of the Guinness brewery.

“I love where I come from, but when I was young it was the forgotten street,” Mark told me in 2009, a year after The Script hit the big time.

“Along with the other kids I spent my time climbing through all the derelict buildings and up on the roofs. The area was rampant with drugs. There were ninety kids in my school year, spread between three classes.

“Today, the majority of those are either in prison or on drugs. The amount that have stayed off drugs and had a career is very, very low.

“I got involved in stupid stuff with the other kids – stealing cars and shoplifting – but I never ended up in serious trouble with the law in my later teens, and that was all down to my family.

“I’m the youngest of six and I grew up in a great family that never got into drugs or crime. I think it was just great to look at my brothers and sisters being able to get through an area, hold their heads high and not get involved in anything bad.

“My uncles were Irish boxers and they got me into boxing so that I could handle myself. My dad had died when I was fourteen. I fought for years kick-boxing and boxing professionally. And I just had this blind ambition to be a good artist.

“It wasn’t an easy road in my neighbourhood and there were fights every day for me because I was doing something all the lads didn’t agree with. I was into music and dancing, singing and playing instruments, so you had to defend that every day.

“I ended up battling those battles every day of my life.”

Mark was teaching hip-hop dance at Digges Lane Studios in Dublin when he formed a group called MyTown with his mates Paul Walker, Terry Daly and Danny O’Donoghue.

At the time, MyTown was the most exciting new band out of Ireland and they landed a record deal in America, where they had minimal success, but got to tour with big names such as Christina Aguilera.

“It was a great experience because we got to produce with some of the world’s best producers at a very, very early age,” Mark told me. “We were like sponges, soaking up everything and that learning experience would prove invaluable.

“You could spend your whole life as a musician in Ireland and never get to work with some of those producers. The top people there taught us our trade and we picked up their skills.”

When MyTown broke up, Mark and Danny went into production and one of their projects was a remix for Justin Timberlake. Later they were joined by drummer Glen Power and they formed The Script.

Mark later told me that their early struggles helped to keep them grounded when they finally achieved enormous global success with The Script.

“I think we definitely appreciate what we have. And I think everybody who meets us can sense that off us,” he said.

In 2009, The Script were living the dream as they performed at one of Ireland’s most iconic venues, Croke Park, supporting U2.​

The Script would be back in Croke Park again in 2015 – this time headlining the show themselves.

They invited the Sunday Worldto join them at Croker as they prepared for their big night, with Mark telling me: “I don’t give a f**k if we don’t make a penny out of the show, I just want to throw everything at it to make sure it’s a memorable night for us, as well as the crowd.”

It would be one of the highlights of Mark’s remarkable life.