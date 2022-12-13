Imelda May to host ‘magic’ Sky Arts Christmas Eve special

The singer will be joined by a host of well-known and up-and-coming artists for ‘Christmas In Ireland with Imelda May and Friends’.

Imelda May welcomes friends and family to a uniquely Irish musical night celebrating all the madness of Christmas from traditional music to new sounds and voices. Held in the Pepper Canister Church, Imelda will be joined onstage by some special guests to showcase generations of Irish culture and music.

The singer will be joined by a host of well-known and up-and-coming artists for ‘Christmas In Ireland with Imelda May and Friends’, which was filmed in Dublin’s Pepper Canister Church in front of a live audience including Simon Community volunteers and clients.

The Sky Original will see Imelda joined onstage by musicians Glen Hansard, Jack Lukeman, Loah, Hawke The Band and more for performances of festive favourites like The Wexford Carol and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Meanwhile, Sharon Corr will recite Patrick Kavanagh’s A Christmas Childhood while The Dubliners legend, John Sheahan, performs a self-penned poem that captures the magic of Christmas at home.

Viewers will also be treated to a very special rendition of the iconic Marino Waltz that sees John joined onstage by his daughter Ceoladh, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, and Cormac de Barra.

Speaking ahead of the special, Imelda May said: “We had the most beautiful night you can imagine and captured it all on film so we could share the moment with others. Serendipity was alive and well in abundance.

“Everyone who was present felt their souls rise and minds calm in the stunning Pepper Cannister Church in Dublin one winters evening. Each artist brought their own divine wonder and brilliance.

“I wanted to show to the world a true Irish Christmas of all styles, generations and huge talent celebrated through song, story, poetry, family (including my own Dad) and friendship.

“Christmas can often get overwhelming, so I wanted us to encapture the true spirit of this time, observed in Ireland for thousands of years pre-Christianity, in all its simplicity and glory.

“I hope this will make you feel uplifted, nourished and fill your heart to the brim with warmth, joy and of course a sprinkling of magic,” she added.

Produced by Red Shoe Productions in conjunction with Sky and Tourism Ireland, the special is directed by IFTA award-winning Maggie Breathnach, a Producer and Director with over two decades of experience.

‘Christmas in Ireland with Imelda May and Friends’, a Sky Original will premiere on Sky Arts and NOW, on Saturday 24 December at 9.30pm.