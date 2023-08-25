Imelda May rages at groping of Molly Malone’s breasts after protestors second daubing

“Tourists are told to do this for luck?! Do people grope the abundant male statues? No. ‘Rub his penis for luck’?!

Imelda May has made an impassioned statement today demanding an end to the constant groping of the breasts on the Molly Malone statue in Dublin, after the figure was daubed in paint for the second time this month.

The singer said that she has taken to protesting at the site with her daughter and friends, as she cannot stand the constant grabbing of Molly’s cleavage by tourists and passers-by.

“Molly Malone statue ‘vandalised’ and I’m here for it! I’ve been years protesting against the groping of Mollys breasts. Tourists are told to do this for luck?!” Imelda exclaimed.

Imelda May

The ‘Mother of all Behans’ actor first highlighted the distinct lack of female statues in the capital.

“I have encouraged friends to join me when I stand there physically protesting against this with my daughter beside me.

“There are two statues of women in Dublin. Two! Yes there are more generic ones but two of women we know and love.

“Not one of a Dublin woman, not one. The only one of an actual living breathing woman being our beloved heroic freedom fighter Constance Markievicz who hailed from Sligo and the other is our darling Molly Malone.

“I’m fully aware that Molly is a fictional character from a song..or is she?! Folk songs often depicted women from real life.”

Imelda then described her anger at the way the statue is objectified and constantly treated.

“And Molly certainly represents real Irish women as we sing of her across the world. This working class woman who simply worked hard and died unexpectedly from fever has made us Dublin women proud since childhood and I cannot tell you the rage I feel every time I see her being molested daily.

Graffiti

“Yes I know she’s a statue but she stands for so much yet gets so little respect.

“Do people grope the abundant male statues?!!! No. ‘Rub his penis for luck’?! Ridiculous I hear you say. Exactly!

“Women have been objectified forever and the only statue in Dublin with breasts is basically assaulted in front of our children’s eyes daily,

“What message does that give to the next generations?” Imelda wrote.

The polished bronze statue on Suffolk Street in the city centre was daubed with graffiti in green paint following a separate attack on the statue only last week.

The well-known landmark, created after the famous “Cockles and Mussels” song set in Dublin, is a popular tourist attraction in the city, often drawing people to have their photo taken with it. This is the moment when hands go straight to Molly’s cleavage.

The protestors wrote “7 years bad luck” across the statue’s chest, while “good luck” was sprayed on the wheelbarrow.