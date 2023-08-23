Imelda May invites Brendan Behan’s family on stage in Dublin's Olympia Theatre

“I’m representing their family each and every night.”

Imelda May invited the family of legendary writer Brendan Behan on stage

Singer and actor, Imelda May, has invited the family of legendary writer, Brendan Behan, on stage in Dublin as she continues her mesmerizing performance as Kathleen, Brendan’s mum, in ‘Mother of all Behans’ at the Olympia Theatre.

Adapted and directed for the stage by Peter Sheridan from the book by the author himself, the one-woman production has been described as “a fascinating record of a remarkable life”.

“I was honoured and delighted to meet members of the Behan family. Kathleen’s clan,” Imelda wrote on social media.

Imelda on stage

The Liberties native posted a wonderful photograph of the momentous occasion as she shared the limelight on stage with Brendan’s grandchildren.

“It was very important to me to make them proud as I’m representing their family each and every night,” Imelda said.

“I was delighted they approved!!! I’m grateful to them all for travelling far and wide to come to see the play at @3olympiatheatre. Go raibh maith agaibh!

"Photo with members of the Behan family: Janet Behan, Linsey Behan, Brendan Behan, James Behan, Kathy Williams, Jazzmin Hickey, Jessie Paton, Carmel Paton, Isabella Paton.

“Photographer: @ssaskool. Tickets available now via the link in my bio, underneath my profile photo,” Imelda added, on Instagram.

Dublin playwright David Gilna, fresh off a successful run of his own play, ‘A Bolt from D’Blue’ in the Viking Theatre, was quick to respond, saying: “This!” and a love heart emoji.

'Mother of all Behans'

"You did their family proud. You are fantastic Imelda, you represented her with honour, resilience and respect,” wrote one follower.

"I was there on Saturday night. Absolutely fantastic performance, Imelda. Congratulations,” said another.

"It was amazing Imelda,” and “That's so lovely I'd say they were speechless,” said others.

Speaking recently about the role, Imelda said: “She’s a true Dub full of wit, wisdom, knowledge and humour that I feel I know from every woman that raised me.

"I love to learn, I love a challenge and for my growth, both personally and as an artist, I feel it’s imperative to leave my comfort zone often and swim a little deeper each time.

“I’m terrified and thrilled by this project but I feel passionately about this play, this story, this period of our history and culture and most importantly this woman.”

‘Mother of all Behans’ has a limited run in the Olympia on Dame Street, with the final date scheduled for this Saturday, August 26. Additional performances have been added due to demand.