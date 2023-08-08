‘I was on the bus at 2am just to pay my respects’ – Fans line out for Sinéad O’Connor funeral

As the warm summer sun rose above the horizon they brought flowers to the promenade, and paused to reflect

From early this morning people started to gather at Sinéad O’Connor’s former home in Bray ahead of her funeral today, anxious to pay their respects and remember the international star who they say was a beacon for the marginalised.

Originally from California, Rondi Bryson had travelled form Westport in Co Mayo last night to be in Bray this morning.

"The song Emperor's New Clothes was really strong for me. But what's really bonded me here lately is the message of how important it is to stand in your truth even when no one believes in you,” he said.

“She was just an amazing person, like a Joan of Arc. Everything was against her until the very end. But I think unfortunately, sometimes we don't get the message until it's too late. And so that's why I think it's important that we stand here because her message is not going to be forgotten,” he added.

“I think the thing that angers me the most is why people didn't have the guts to stand for her when she was here but afterwards, everyone's coming out now,” he said.

Veronica Kelly is a social car worker originally from Liverpool, but she travelled by bus from Carrick-on-Shannon to be in Bray this morning.

Fan Veronica Kelly reflects at the entrance to the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray on the day of her funeral. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“I was on the bus at 2am, just to pay my respects to Sinéad O’Connor. Her music really spoke to me, and she was a voice at a time when I felt I didn't have a voice. All through when I was younger I saw her as a voice for the voiceless, speaking as an advocate for refugees, for Black Lives Matter, the LGBT community, anybody that was marginalised. Sinéad used her voice to help those people,” she said.

“So it's good to be here today. Just to just to mark the occasion. I feel her spirit as well which is important,” she added.

Veronica said she once met Sinéad after a concert in Sligo.

"She just came out of a tent and just sat down on a bench, she was so relaxed and, and I just sat with her and we had a small conversation and it was really nice. She was very relaxed, and it just couldn't believe how ordinary she was. That was a really special moment,” she explained.

Hothouse Flowers frontman Liam Ó Maonlaí was among those lining the town’s promenade.

He said he hopes O’Connor died with a smile on her face and recognised all her great achievements as a musician and activist.

Speaking about the time Sinéad controversially sang Bob Marlay’s War song at Madison Square Garden, shortly after tearing up a picture of the Pope had made her unpopular, he said he hoped that Sinéad had a smile on her face when she drew her last breath and thought to herself: “I did that.”

“The words were by Haile Selassie from Ethiopia. They're about the thought that until the philosophy that holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned - everywhere is War. And it was brilliant that under that pressure that she was able to go ‘this is what I'm going to do now’,” Ó Maonlaí said.

“I hope in her last breath that she smiled, and that she went ‘I did that’. I think she had a lot of things that she could go ‘I did that’ to.”

“I like to think her last breath there was a smile on her face. I think there's so many people who she threw a line to very early on. She threw a line to those people just by singing a song,” he added.

“And her book as well. It's amazing just to see how somebody survives. From the get-go she was kind of up against pressure, human pressure. And she constantly was an alchemist, transforming that into beauty,” he explained.

Bray woman Leonie Canavan brought flowers to the gate of Sinéad’s former home, and said she was welcomed to the town as an equal.

Fan Leonie Canavan places flowers at the entrance to the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray on the day of her funeral. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“She was one of us. It wasn’t unusual to see her on the prom with her children. What’s great about Bray is you're just another person. We don’t stand on ceremony here. She always had time to say hello, and I think it’s a lovely gesture that we’re saying goodbye to her here where she spent so much time. She had such a raw artistic talent,” she said.

Another local woman, Caroline Mohan, said Sinéad had helped may people in her time in Bray, and never sought recognition or reward.

“She helped so many people quietly, and we’re only hearing about it now,” she said.

Danny and Olga Lynam had come from Crumlin, and said Sinéad’s voice would bring a tear to the eye.

“She was an amazing voice, and an amazing woman. I’m around the same age as her, and I’ve been a fan of hers for years,” said Olga.

“We were just listening to a song she sang, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, and it’s beautiful. I’ve never heard a voice like it. Absolutely amazing. We come out here to Bray regularly, but we felt we had to come out today,” said Danny.