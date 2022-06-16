Hughie Maughan says he is smitten with the Galway accent after moving to the West

"I'd love to find a boyfriend down there, because the accent is really lovely," the reality TV star has said

The 27-year-old intends starting a new life in the City of The Tribes, although he will still keep a base in Ballymun in north Dublin.

"I was down in Galway just there three days ago and I'm back and forth," he explains.

"I'm going to be staying near Eyre Square. I decided I wanted to be in another city and I was going to the UK but I decided to do at home and I picked Galway, because I've spent a lot of time there.

"There a load of people from the Travelling community there.

"I'll be spending it 50-50, staying with my family in Dublin and having my own bit of independence down in Galway.

As he's single he'd also like to find love in Galway.

"I'd love to find a boyfriend down there, because the accent is really lovely. But it's nice after all the lockdowns to make these sort of plans," he says.

"I believe there's a nice gay community there and a lovely gay bar, which I still have to check out. I want to go on dates and meet people and everything.

"But I want to meet everyone. It's just about being a person in my 20s and having fun and liking something different."

Hughie hopes to work in Galway too.

"I'm looking for a clinic to do my microblading. So, I've been speaking to various clinics there and I can come up to Dublin on my other days. I will be microblading eyebrows, semi-permanent makeup.

"It's mostly women who get it done, but some men do as well, I've had it done too. It's to shape them, make them fuller, so you don't have to draw them on. It's for people who don't like the thickness and volume of their eyebrows, it completely transforms their face.

"I've also done my makeup training, my spray tan training and my hair extension training."

Hughie adds he gets on well with people from the West.

"I know of people down around there, but they already live in Dublin. Guys I've dated since I've come home are from the West, like Sligo, Galway, they all live in Dublin, they go to DCU and work on this side of the country. Again, they wanted to change around. "I'm always going to be in Dublin whatever country or city I live in.

"But I do like a change and I do think in a few months' time I might do it with Manchester.

"I'm 27, I might as well go out there and have a bit of fun and see somewhere different. It will be nice to kind of have another chapter in my life."

He adds: "Now I've got my own little place on the site (in Ballymun) where I'm living, I've got my own bay, my own plot and my own chalet.

"I'm a Traveller at the end of the day. I'm used to the outdoors alternative lifestyle, so I like a bit of diversity in my routine."

He also wants to get some animals for his home in Dublin.

"I want to get a horse. I want to get myself a little dog. A sausage dog and I want to call it Chorizo, after the sausage. I want my own bits and pieces like that," he says.