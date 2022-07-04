Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price

The sale of the five-bedroomed period home on Castle Avenue was recently finalised, having been on the market for five months with an asking price of €1.595m with Sherry Fitzgerald.

One of the five bedrooms at Castle Avenue

It’s the end of an era as the family home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf has now been sold.

But it did not prove to be a quick sale for the well-known family, who have lived in the eye-catching home for over three decades. The house originally went on sale in September 2020 with an asking price of €2m before being reduced to €1.85m.

The double-fronted house was then withdrawn from the market during the pandemic before going back on in February 2022 with a much-reduced price.

The sprawling house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is laid out over two floors covering an area of almost 3,000 sq ft and is located on one of the most prestigious roads in Dublin 3.

The late RTÉ presenter grew up on the adjacent road of Kincora Avenue and bought the 18th century house with former wife Morah in 1990. The pair, who had five children together, Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliott and Babs, parted ways in March 2008 after 26 years of marriage.

Gerry died suddenly in April 2010 at the age of 53 and his funeral was televised to the nation.

The kitchen at Castle Avenue

All of the children had moved out of the house apart from Elliott, while Morah had been dividing her time between Clontarf and a converted church in Cavan which she shares with musician Don Mescall.

She was recently spotted spending one of her last days at the house while down in Dublin for the Platinum VIP Style Awards last month as she prepared to move out for the final time.

The upstairs landing at Castle Avenue

Speaking previously to Independent.ie, 2fm presenter Lottie Ryan said they marked Christmas 2020 in the house by taking loads of photographs and videos.

While it would be emotional to move out of the home, where they waked her father Gerry in 2010, she said it was time for a new chapter.

One of the five bedrooms at Castle Avenue

“Change is good; I am learning to try and embrace change. I think everybody is sad when they move on from their family home, it’s where I grew up, it’s where I have so many memories,” she said.

“But if that house can give those memories to another family, I think that’s pretty amazing. It gave us such a happy childhood and I’m very grateful, so if other kids can grow up in the magic of that house, then let another family at it.”

The uniquely-styled house has period cornicing, plasterwork, chimney pieces and high ceilings typical of the era.

The main bathroom at Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

It has two sizeable reception rooms to the front, a sitting room with double doors out to the courtyard style garden and a modern kitchen/dining room with steps down to an extended living/family room.

The master bedroom has its own hidden en-suite and walk-in wardrobe while the main bathroom has a free-standing tub and a starlit walk-in shower.