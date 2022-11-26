Hollywood star Russell Crowe tweets support for ‘wonderful’ Late Late Toy Show appeal

The actor has appeared on the show numerous times over the years.

Actor Russell Crowe has shown his support for the Late Late Toy Show appeal.

The New Zealand-born star took to Twitter where he shared a video posted by The Late Late Show.

“In Ireland it’s that wonderful Late Late Toy Show time of the year again. Donation lines are still open,” he said, sharing details for the show’s annual appeal.

Funds raised by the programme, which for many marks the beginning of the festive season, are donated to Irish children's charities that “provide essential support, healthcare, well-being, play and creativity.”

As of midnight last night, the show has raised over €3.1 million for the cause.

Crowe previously appeared on the Friday night show in September where he performed ‘Blackjack County Chains’ by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

Sharing a video of the performance, the 58-year-old expressed his admiration for host Ryan Tubridy.

“Love going on the Late Late Show with Ryan. Here’s a little tune,” he wrote.

The actor has appeared on the programme a number of times over the years during Tubridy’s tenure at the helm of the RTE show.

This year’s Late Late Toy Show moved from Oz to a winter wonderland and back again.

Host Ryan Tubridy revealed yesterday that the Wizard of Oz would be the theme of this year’s show but that it would also focus on the meaning of Christmas.

Around 200 young performers and toy testers took part this year, with the youngest aged just four.

The annual special opened with Tubridy driving a Dublin Bus down “Yellow Brick Road”, before he and his followers were transported to a land of wonder.

Dorothy, Toto, Ryan ‘the Scarecrow’ Tubridy and the rest of the ‘Merry old land of Oz’ singers kicked things off with a medley of songs from cinematic classic.

“This is what happens when a pandemic ends,” Tubridy said. “Welcome one and all.”

Lucy from Galway was the first toy tester this year. Lucy said her three brothers are “loud but I still love them”, and her parents are expecting a new baby boy who they plan to name “Leo”.

Lucy seemed right at home on stage and even sang ‘Shake it off’ by Taylor Swift.

Kildare’s Billy Brady (7) explained to Ryan that his mullet was “business at the front and party at back”, and he even gave his barber Denise a plug.

The Kilcullen boy said his favourite thing to buy in the local Centra is the “pastabake” and even his mum’s “isn’t the same”. Billy plans to follow his aunt’s footsteps and become a “Garda” when he is older, so he “can arrest people”. The honorary Toy Show officer, drove off in search of “Mac’n’Cheese” in his junior squad car.

Liverpool fan Cealan, from Dublin, said he wants to play for the ‘Reds’ and Ireland when he’s older and if not, he’ll settle for being a teacher.