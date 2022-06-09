Hollywood star Michael Fassbender involved in major car crash at Le Mans
Michael Fassbender was involved in a crash during qualifying for the 24 hours Le Mans race.
Porsche tweeted that the Kerry actor received a red flag for the crash, but that he’s okay.
"Hollywood star @Fassbender_Way lost the rear of his No.94 Porsche 911RSR under breaking and hit the barrier.
"Driver is okay, car damaged on the front.”
During the race, the actor’s car spun into a wall, forcing officials to wave a red flag.
Eurosport commentators said he went “straight head-on into the barrier”.
They added: “That’s a nasty one. That’s not just a missing bit of bodywork, that could be a car that needs a new shell.”
Held annually near the town of Le Mans, France, the 24 hours of Le Mans is an endurance-focused sports car race.
The winner is determined by the car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours, not the one with the fastest time.
