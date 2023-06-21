Hollywood couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander visit luxury Antrim hotel

The north coast hotel shared a photo of the smiling couple on their Facebook page and said it had been a “pleasure” to host them.

Michael Fassbender and his wife Alicia Vikander at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle

A celebrity couple are the latest Hollywood stars to check into a swanky Co Antrim hotel.

X-Men actor Michael Fassbender and his wife Alicia Vikander, who starred as Lara Croft in the 2018 Tomb Raider remake, recently stayed at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle.

The north coast hotel shared a photo of the smiling couple on their Facebook page and said it had been a “pleasure” to host them.

"We just keep getting more stars,” the hotel captioned the social media post.

"We had the pleasure of having Michael Fassbender (X Men) and his wife Alicia Vikander (Lara Croft) and their family and friends stay for a few days.

Killarney man Fassbender has a family connection to the Antrim coast. His grandparents lived on Wellington Parade in Larne and he visited the area frequently as a child.

"I was very close to both my grandparents up there and spent many holidays up there,” he told the BBC in 2014.

"My home is down at the other end in the south west, but there’s elements of that for sure because my Irish side of the family are up there.”

Fassbender and Vikander aren’t the only A-Listers to visit the Salthouse Hotel this year, as The Crown star Helena Bonham-Carter and former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan both booked themselves in for a stay.

The hotel joked that Bonham-Carter did not create any “Cruciatus Curse victims”, a reference to her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films.

And Brosnan stayed at the hotel back in March whilst he was filming his new Irish romance Four Letters Of Love in the Ballycastle area.

The former 007 left residents in the town with a “spring in their step” after dropping into a number of local businesses during his stay in the town.