Holly Carpenter shares snaps of romantic New Year’s trip to Morocco
The former Miss Ireland took to Instagram to give her 100k followers an insight into life in Marrakesh.
Influencer Holly Carpenter has shared stunning snaps of her sunny New Year’s celebrations in Morocco.
The former Miss Ireland took to Instagram to give her 100k followers an insight into life in Marrakesh.
Travelling with boyfriend Jamie Hunt, the pair have snapped sweet shots of them exploring the city.
"We’re spending the first few days in Marrakesh and it’s even more beautiful than I expected!” Holly said.
"So happy to be ticking this place off our bucket list.”
The model shared a video of their route back to their hotel, showing the twists and turns of alleyways, tunnels and narrow streets.
The couple stayed in a riad – a traditional Moroccan house built around an inner courtyard.
Snaps shared by Holly show a stunning tiled garden complete with a fountain, orange trees and a lavish pool
Promising to share all the details with followers as the couple jet-sets off to their next hotel, Holly confessed she has been bombarded with messages about her Morocco trip.
Holly confirmed her relationship with Cork native Jamie two years ago after meeting online and getting together during lockdown.
She said that she’s “very happy” with him but teased at the time that she wouldn’t “be giving anything away about him".
“Despite everything going on I think in this day and age we are really lucky with dating apps and technology that we can actually meet new people and connect without ever leaving our house, so that's really positive,” she told sundayworld.com.
Read more
Her salesman beau celebrated his 33rd birthday in August, and former Miss Ireland Holly took to Instagram to pay him tribute.
Sharing a series of photos, which included the couple partying at a festival and enjoying a staycation, Holly wrote: “Happy Birthday to my️ [love] @jambomamboo ageing like a fine wine.”
The couple have shared sun-kissed summer holidays together across the globe, from France to their current getaway in Morocco.
Today's Headlines
'Devastating' | Young man (20s) killed in Galway farm accident named locally as Colie Kearney
'mad' | RTÉ legend Dave Fanning says Gerry Ryan would be ‘cancelled’ if he were alive today
Facial wounds | Teen accused of double rape left with ‘significant injury’ after ‘reprisal attack’, court told
happy holly-days | Holly Carpenter shares snaps of romantic New Year’s trip to Morocco
objections | Tyrone man with 86 convictions who ‘threw knife at his mum and assaulted cops’ granted bail
Normal People | Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie spotted on coffee date in London
'frightening' | Man who stalked ex partner by climbing up pipe and crawling into her home avoids jail
tone deaf | Wolfe Tones singer says it’s ‘ridiculous’ Leinster Rugby issued apology for playing 'up the RA'
no excuse | UFC chief Dana White issues apology after being captured slapping his wife on film
battle | Cork mum fights to raise €300k to get daughter (16) to Florida for life-changing surgery