Holly Carpenter shares loved up snaps from French holiday with boyfriend Jamie
Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter has shared loved up snaps from her French holiday with boyfriend Jamie.
Carpenter and beau Jamie Hunt jetted off to enjoy some quality time together.
Taking to Instagram, the model posted a carousel of pictures of her sunsoaked adventure.
“A mini ✨France✨ photo dump featuring my mum scaring the out of Jamie and my happy face when we collected Max & saw some baby swans,” she captioned the post.
One snap shows the couple as they posed beside a swimming pool, with another showing the pair splashing in the blue waters.
Other pictures show the beauty surrounded by alpacas, as well as another one of adorable baby swans and her dog.
The couple met online and began dating during the Covid-19 lockdown.
"I won't be giving anything away about him, I'm very happy though," Holly said in 2021 confirming her romance to Sunday World.
“Despite everything going on I think in this day and age we are really lucky with dating apps and technology that we can actually meet new people and connect without ever leaving our house, so that's really positive," she beamed.
"When it comes to dating, even if you have been single for years, I think it's really important to stay positive."
