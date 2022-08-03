Holly Carpenter marks boyfriend Jamie’s birthday with sweet post

Her salesman beau is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, and former Miss Ireland Holly took to Instagram this morning to pay him tribute.

Holly shared some photos with Jamie on Instagram for his birthday

Holly Carpenter has said that her boyfriend Jamie Hunt is “ageing like a fine wine” in a sweet birthday post.

Her salesman beau is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, and former Miss Ireland Holly took to Instagram this morning to pay him tribute.

Sharing a series of photos, which included the couple partying at a festival and enjoying a staycation, Holly wrote: “Happy Birthday to my️ [love] @jambomamboo ageing like a fine wine”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Holly and Jamie jetted off to France for a sun-kissed summer holiday in June, with the model sharing some loved-up snaps from the trip with her Instagram followers.

She posted a carousel of pictures from their getaway and said:“A mini Francephoto dump featuring my mum scaring the out of Jamie and my happy face when we collected Max & saw some baby swans.”

One snap shows the couple as they posed beside a swimming pool, with another showing the pair splashing in the blue waters.

Other pictures show the beauty surrounded by alpacas, as well as another one of adorable baby swans and her dog.

Holly confirmed her relationship with Cork native Jamie last year after meeting online and getting together during lockdown.

She said that she’s “very happy” with him but teased at the time that she wouldn’t “be giving anything away about him".

“Despite everything going on I think in this day and age we are really lucky with dating apps and technology that we can actually meet new people and connect without ever leaving our house, so that's really positive,” she told us.

Holly Carpenter shares loved up snaps from French holiday with boyfriend Jamie

Ex Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter is being impersonated on dating app again

Holly Carpenter and James Kavanagh were arrested after getting 'quite lit' on plane

She later took to Twitter during the Covid lockdown to gush about how “grateful” she is to have her in her life.

She said: “I honestly don’t know how I coped through the first lockdown living alone before I met my boyfriend and adopted my dog.

"Gained more independence I guess but when I think about how grateful I am for both of them now I could cry.

“Guess I’m just v emosh today,” she added.