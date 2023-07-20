High Kings won’t stop believin’ as Journey’s Steve Perry asks to sing on new album

“This was all the dreams I had coming true”

Singer and musician Darren Holden of The High Kings reveals how he thought it was a joke when told that Steve Perry of legendary American band Journey wanted to sing on their new album.

Holden had grown up listening to the music of Journey, whose smash hits include their classic, Don’t Stop Believin’.

“This was all the dreams I had coming true,” Darren tells Shuffle as he recalls the moment he was told that Perry wanted to collaborate with The High Kings on a song called The Streets of Kinsale, which written by Glen Power of The Script.

“I recorded it at Glen’s house and then a week later he called me and said, ‘You’re not going to believe who has heard the song and wants to sing on it…Steve Perry!’ I’m like, ‘Journey Steve Perry?’ I didn’t believe it. I was convinced he was having me on. Glen said, ‘No honestly, I met him years ago in LA, we became friends and we keep in contact. Come to the house and we’ll ring him.

“I had a lovely chat with Steve and he asked, ‘Do you mind me singing harmony with your vocal?’ This was all the dreams I had coming true. ‘Absolutely, you have free rein to do whatever you want to do.’

“He took all the harmonies, did them in San Diego, spent hours on it and numerous sessions before he was happy to send it over.

“When we got it and listened to it in the studio our mouths were open. ‘How does this guy sing like that?!’

“Steve is a really nice man and so down to earth. This is the man who wrote Don’t Stop Believin’! I’m a massive fan of Journey and loved all their albums back in the day.

“He was so invested in this song [The Streets of Kinsale]. It was incredible, we kept pinching ourselves. The collaboration came out of nowhere. It’s almost like the universe presented us with this gem on the record.”

It was Glen Power and Danny O’Donoghue of The Script who kick-started The High Kings’ new album, The Road Not Taken, with a song they wrote for the Irish folk superstars.

“They wrote the song, Chasing Rainbows, for us during lockdown,” Darren reveals.

“After we recorded that song the word got out. The next thing we had Steve Garrigan from Kodaline pitching a song that became the title track of the album…The Road Not Taken, another massive song. Their producer Philip [Magee] produced it for us as well.

“I then reached out to Sharon Corr because we’d always talked about doing something. I was in the studio with producer Billy Farrell one day and I had this melody come to me. We got on Facetime with Sharon and we wrote Go With The Flow, the instrumental track on the record.”

The Road Not Taken also features collaborations with other household names such as Picture This, Wild Youth, JC Stewart and Ryan Sheridan.

The High Kings will play a major Irish show at the National Stadium in Dublin on September 30 with lots of special guests.

