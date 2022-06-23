Harry Styles stops Dublin gig twice and reveals he was headbutted in Tallaght

"I've been to Tallaght lots. I got headbutted. It was great. It was fantastic! But I did buy..... two bananas for a pound, three bananas for a euro!"

Delirious Harry Styles fans have been recovering from what was by all accounts an almost overwhelming performance by the former One Direction star that on two occasions led to the gig being stopped over safety fears.

After what were described as some small incidents at the Aviva Stadium, pop sensation Harry stepped in and called a halt to the gig at two different points to check on members of the crowd close to the stage.

But it didn’t stop the 60,000 inside the stadium belting out every song Styles had to offer with his opening number 'Music for a sushi restaurant' almost drowned out by the noise of screaming.

The singer also referred to an incident in Tallaght years ago when he noticed “a sign down there, 'Tallaght house party?', I've been to Tallaght lots. I got headbutted. It was great. It was fantastic! But I did buy..... two bananas for a pound, three bananas for a euro!”

The reference was to a gig in 2015 when One Direction were in Dublin playing to a packed out 3Arena over three nights.

Harry recalled how he had once been taken to Tallaght by fellow bandmate Niall Horan.

According to Styles, who addressed the huge audience, Horan took him to a party in Tallaght five years before when the band was in its infancy, and he received a headbutt.

Asking the crowd, "is there anyone here from Tallaght, I'm going to tell you a story", Styles went on to say, "About five years ago I travelled over to Ireland with young Niall, we went to Mullingar, and we went to another party, didn't we Niall?"

Asking Niall where the party was, Horan replied, “Tallaght”, to rapturous applause from the audience. Styles went to ask the Mullingar native, “what happened to me in Tallaght?” which Horan replied to by saying, “Some fella stuck you a headbutt”.

Styles added: “I went to Tallaght one time and got the nut stuck on me, but luckily for him he managed to run away quick, I could have had him if I wanted to but I’m a lover I’m not a fighter”.

As the dust settled after a wild night, many fans were waking up today with memories of a fantastic show.

“There's something incredibly poetic about a purple boa feather on the streets of Dublin the morning after the Harry Styles gig,” one person tweeted this morning.

Another added: “€370 for the dirtiest dungeon of a hotel for the night, €440 for 4 tickets and €65 for a T-shirt and poster! The girls having the time of their young lives...Harry Styles in Dublin last night - priceless!”

One fan referenced the growing age group among fans: “Everyone and their nana was at Harry Styles last night convinced I’m the only young one in Dublin who didn’t go.”

One person told how: “My buddy flew all the way from the USA to go see @Harry_Styles in Dublin @AVIVAStadium. He got us both pit (hallway) tickets and we couldn't have asked for a more special night!”

One simply added: “Thanks @Harry_Styles for last night in Dublin It was special. I love you.”

Another said: “Harry Styles is so amazing and still so sweet! What a show!”

“Harry you have been a gentleman a legend and one of a kind memory. For that we thank you,” added another while one said: “Aviva Stadium Ireland loves you.”