Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde enjoy stroll through Dublin ahead of sold-out gig

Harry Styles sent fans into a tizzy after he was spotted casually walking around Dublin with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde yesterday.

The global superstar singer was in town ahead of his sold-out Aviva Stadium show where he will finally to gig after two years of restrictions as part of his Love On Tour world tour.

Harry and his Hollywood girlfriend were snapped as they enjoyed a stroll on South William Street.

Wearing a navy Playdium Skate Club bomber jacket, Harry took his House star girlfriend Olivia to the SOLE Seafood & Grill for lunch.

Fans later took to Twitter seemingly stunned that the One Direction heartthrob had appeared in their midst without any warning.

One said: “Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde were pictured walking in Dublin in front of the restaurant where i was, AT THE EXACT SAME TIME, sitting inside blissfully unaware. this is my villain origin story. my breaking point has arrived. i am going joker.

Another added: 'Harry styles can't be in Dublin and me not meet him that's not how it works.'

While one person joked: 'Harry styles is just causally walking the streets of Dublin and I’m lying in my bed?'

Harry and Olivia confirmed their rumoured romance in January this year after they were pictured holding hands at the wedding of Harry's agent in California.

Director Olivia brought 2019 comedy hit Booksmart to screens, and directed Harry and Florence Pugh in the upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling.

In recent interview with radio icon Howard Stern, Harry was full of praise when asked about what it was like working with Olivia on the film which hits Irish screens on September 23.

'Oh, wow, how to answer this question? I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously … acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful, and it really meant for a really nice experience working on that movie,' he said.

Olivia shares two children with Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, who she split up with November 2020 after nine years of marriage.