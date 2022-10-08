Guinness set to release documentary following ‘best friends’ Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi

They filmed the documentary earlier this year

Lewis Capaldi, left, and Niall Horan busking on Grafton Street in August 2022 as part of their documentary, Guinness Presents Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar. Photo: Lucy Foster. — © @lucyfosterphoto

Iconic Irish stout brand Guinness are set to release a documentary following best friends Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi.

The documentary, titled ‘Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi’, will follow the musicians as they embark on a road trip from Dublin to Mullingar.

Announcing the exciting film, Guinness said: “Guinness proudly presents, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi. Three days, two globally recognised musicians, one incredible road trip documented in an episode filled with fun, friendship and laughter.”

“What happens when two of the biggest names in music embark on a road trip in Ireland? A film that captures adventure, friendship, storytelling and non-stop laughter.”

“All inspired by Horan’s desire to revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and experience the reality of Ireland today, alongside side his best friend, Lewis Capaldi.”

The road trip will see them meet with guitar maker George Lowden, up-and-coming star Tolu Makay and Dublin busker Jacob Koopman.

Filming took place at the Fleadh Cheoil 2022, which was held in Horan’s hometown of Mullingar in August.

The pair were spotted walking around the town and soaking up the atmosphere of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann.

It was the first time Mullingar has hosted the Fleadh since 1963, and also the first time the annual traditional music festival has been held in three years due to the pandemic.

Scottish singer Lewis was seen carrying an Irish flag as they strolled down the town’s main street.

The duo visited a mural of Niall, a statue of Joe Dolan and a number of shops in the area as they were being followed by a film crew.

TG4 shared a video of the pair arriving in the town, while Niall is behind the wheel, Lewis sat in the passenger seat and was quick to show of his Irish language skills.

Niall Horan enjoys a pint of Guinness while home in Ireland this summer. The singer teamed up with the drinks company to make new documentary, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar. Photo: Lucy Foster. — © @lucyfosterphoto

After being asked “Conas ata tu?", meaning 'how are you?' in English, he cheekily responded with:"Pog mo thoin," meaning ‘kiss my ass’, to an eruption of laughter.

Another video shared shows the pair covering Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’ at a pub in the town.

The duo were also spotted in Dublin the day prior, where they treated onlookers to a performance on Grafton Street.

They joined young busker Jacob Koopman to perform Capaldi’s track ‘Before You Go’ and crowds gathered around to clap and cheer.

While a release date has not been confirmed, fans can expect to see the film later this year.

The pair became friends in 2018 when Niall slid into Lewis’ DMs and asked him to come onstage to sing during one of his shows in Scotland.