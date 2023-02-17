Greg O’Shea says his ‘ultimate goal’ is to host the Late Late Show

The Love Island winner co-presents Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show – and has big dreams to take on the iconic Friday night programme on RTÉ

Greg O’Shea (27) has revealed his “ultimate goal” is to host the Late Late Show.

"I have one written down goal,” he admitted to RSVP Magazine. "To host the Late Late Show.”

Limerick man Greg called the gig “the ultimate goal,” adding the format is “the best format and show in the country” only after The Six O’Clock Show.

The reality star recently appeared on the classic chat show as a guest, having a candid conversation with host Ryan Tubridy about his mental health struggles.

Things took a dip at the end of his rugby career, he recalled: “I retired from a sport I didn't want to retire from. The issue with Rugby 7's is it just doesn't bring in the money.

"I really struggled, I felt like I lost my identity. All I did was go in and train for the guys and when you're a professional everything is done for you.

"I’ve lost all that and lost all my mates that I saw every day."

The star said he felt he was “cancelled for the last two years” ever since appearing on Love Island, following a high-profile split from fellow winner Amber Gill.

"I went on the biggest show in the UK and won it. I've been cancelled for the last two years and I haven't allowed myself to process. And in those two years I've been getting abused with death threats, losing thousands of followers ever day," he continued.

"Then they start texting my mam, DMing my parents, my sisters and my teammates. I remember one teammate got a message saying, 'When you get to training you should stab Greg in the back.’

"I'm like, 'This has gone too far.’ When I retired I started processing all that and I was dealing with that.

"I've lost the reason to get up in the morning, I'm living in a big city by myself, which is one of the loneliest cities to live in the world – and I also had a relationship at the time where we were never compatible.”

He revealed his breaking point came when he arrived home to Ireland.

"I was driving around Rathfarnham and I'm in convulsions of tears and I just wanted it all to end. I was just so done and I was like, 'What's the point?'.”

Greg went to see a medical professional at that point and has encouraged people to reach out and seek help if they are struggling themselves.