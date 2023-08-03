Greg O’Shea says blowing off Margot Robbie was the ‘worst decision’ of his life

Greg was filled with regret after staying in instead of going to the most important party of his life.

Greg O’Shea has confessed that the “worst decision” he’s ever made surprisingly involved Margot Robbie.

The Love Island winner appeared on series 5 of the ITV dating show alongside his pal Chris Taylor, who had a small part in the Barbie movie.

Chris, who previously dated Maura Higgins, joined Greg on The Six O'Clock Show this week to speak about how he landed the role.

The 32-year-old had ended up at the same party as Margot Robbie, who is a self-professed Love Island fanatic, and the pair got chatting.

But Greg, who was also invited to the event, had declined the invitation – which he said is his biggest regret in life.

Greg began: “There is a bit of a story of how you got there, and it breaks my heart.”

Chris explained: “It all started at the (Harley Quinn) Birds of Prey premiere, which actually I didn't even go to. And I know you were invited to it but you decided to not go.”

Greg chimed in: “Worst decision of my life.”

Continuing, Chris said: "But anyway, Margot got a message to the boys that went to the premiere to say, ‘Come to the afterparty.’

“I was in bed, I got up with the boys and we all went to the afterparty and Margot was there.

“She knew who we all were which was bizarre, she kind of came over and gave us all hugs and that which was bizarre.

“The after party finished and she said to us, ‘Do you want to come to the after-afterparty.’”

Laughing, he added: “Greg's absolutely seething at this point.

“The after-after party was back at the hotel. I went out for a breath of fresh air and a few minutes later Margot came out as well.”

Chris got chatting to the Australian actress and about 18 months later, he was contacted by Warner Bros urging him to audition for Barbie.