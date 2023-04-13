Greg O’Shea reveals Hollywood star ‘slid into his DMs’ after Love Island win

The Limerick native was crowned the winner of the ITV dating show back in 2019 with Amber Gill.

Greg O’Shea has revealed that a major celebrity slid into his DMs after he won Love Island.

The Limerick native was crowned the winner of the ITV dating show back in 2019 with Amber Gill just two weeks after he landed in the villa.

However, the pair weren’t meant to be, ending their romance shortly after the show wrapped up.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, Greg confessed that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown made contact with him after he shot to fame post-Love Island.

He said the actor, who announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake earlier this week, sadly unfollowed him after a few days.

“Millie Bobby Brown – I don’t know if you wanna tell Jon Bon Jovi’s son, but she slid into my DMs,” the 28-year-old explained.

“Now it was when I got my 15 seconds of fame after Love Island. She’s in my DMs. I’ll show you the image afterwards.

“She might have also been in love with Amber, the girl I won with, so that was kind of the in. Fast forward two weeks later – unfollowed. She didn’t want anything to do with me, yeah.”

Brown (19) raised eyebrows on Tuesday when she shared an Instagram post that seemed to announce her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

The black and white picture showed the couple dressed in white clothing and smiling while they hugged with Brown wearing a ring on her left hand.

Referencing a lyric from Lover by Taylor Swift, British actress Brown wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Also taking to social media, Bongiovi, 20, shared an image of him and Brown in colour in the same outfits, which showed Brown wearing a white dress with a lace-style pattern.

He wrote on the post “Forever” with a love heart emoji.

A follow-up image showed him looking into her eyes as they wore sunglasses on their heads.