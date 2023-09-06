Greg O’Shea goes Instagram official with model girlfriend

The Love Island winner sent fans into a frenzy as he showed off his new girlfriend.

Greg O’Shea has officially confirmed his new relationship with a sweet Instagram post.

Jeanni (26) grew up in Cape Town and worked as a model in London for some time before relocating to Dublin earlier this summer.

The Limerick lad shared a video from the pair’s recent trip to Switzerland, where they decided to try out a thrilling bungee jump in the Alps.

The adrenaline junkies jumped off a bridge together and clutched onto each other for dear life as Greg filmed the experience on his GoPro.

The clip, captioned “If we die, we die”, was accompanied by Fred Again’s track Danielle (smile on my face).

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to applaud the couple for taking on such a daring feat, while others were delighted that the pair had finally shared their romance with the world.

Rosanna Davison said: “Wow! What an experience!”

A fan wrote: “Looks awesome and scary at same time, well done for giving it a go, super”.

Another added: “So happy to see you like this Greg️, she is a lucky girl”.

And a third chimed in: “Ye are a match made in heaven”.

While Ireland’s Fittest Family Laura Fox penned: “Hard launch TG. ALSO, class”.

Greg previously dated London-based influencer Kate Hutchins for two years.

They former flames kept their relationship to themselves for the most part, although Greg later opened up about their split in January last January.

“I am not loved up anymore, I am single as of the last couple of weeks,” he told RSVP at the time.

“It is the way that things have panned out for me. I was with a lovely girl for the last two years and we had some great times together.

“But, unfortunately, we weren’t on the same page and we didn’t want the same things out of life.”