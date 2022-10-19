Gráinne Seoige says 'so many women are suffering’ with menopause in new TG4 documentary
The broadcaster examines the various challenges associated with the menopause in Meanapás: Meon Nua (which translates to Menopause: A New Mindset) this November.
Gráinne Seoige will explore how Irish women are “suffering” with menopause in a new TG4 documentary.
The broadcaster examines the various challenges associated with the menopause in Meanapás: Meon Nua (which translates to Menopause: A New Mindset) this November.
The hour-long Irish language programme follows Gráinne as she meets with a host of women who open up about their experience with the stigma and difficulties surrounding the menopause and women’s health.
Introducing the documentary, the 48-year-old says: “I’m Grainne Seoige. I have experienced life in the headlines from a young age. I have worked on all sorts of projects from serious journalism to entertainment shows with serious tangos.
“But I have now taken on a project which is personal and challenging that is about to start an honest conversation about the menopause.
“So many women are suffering because of the lack of consideration given to it, because they were silenced, and because of lack of information. We need to talk about this.”
She speaks to comedian Deirdre O’Kane, who incorporates the topic of menopause into her stage show, throughout the programme.
“They should have said death, taxes, and the menopause. These are the three things that are certain,” Deirdre jokes in the trailer.
Gráinne continues: “There is a need for an honest, open conversation. But that’s not an easy thing.
“I’m known for being a very private woman. Everyone knows that. This is not easy for me at all. But it’s too important not to talk about it.
“I want help for all of my sisters. That’s more important than my own privacy, I believe. It’s worth doing.”
The journalist also meets with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to appeal to him to start a national information campaign about the menopause, speaking with him about the lack of resources available on the topic.
“There are women who are suffering so much at the moment. Can't we see our way to get it out in the open so that everybody can talk about it?” she says.
Meanapás: Meon Nua will air on TG4 on November 2 at 9.30pm.
