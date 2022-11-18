Grainne Gallanagh shares worry of sister’s pregnancy struggles

"When I went down to Clonmel to see her in the midst of it I was shocked, she looked like a different person."

Miss Universe model Grainne Gallanagh has shared her sister’s difficult pregnancy journey and the “relief” as she comes out the other side.

The 2018 Miss Ireland was delighted to share with followers that she is about to become an aunt again, but admitted the road for sister Gemma has been tough.

"I feel like I just can’t describe how unwell she has been and how difficult this has been for her,” she said on Instagram.

"She had severe hyperemesis and spent months and months in hospital and her weight plummeted.

"When I went down to Clonmel to see her in the midst of it I was shocked, she looked like a different person."

The Donegal native shared the story with followers in the hopes they could understand the complications of pregnancy some women deal with.

"It’s been so frustrating when people brush it off as ‘morning sickness’ “ah yeah I had morning sickness too” .. when she spent months connected to a drip unable to get out of bed, her weight dropping by the day, feeling like no one understands.

“Thankfully, and to the relief of Dee, and all of us she’s finally slowly coming out the other side.. and I think now I can say she’s glowing, because by god she deserves that at least."

She congratulated Gemma in the post, saying she “can’t wait to meet this wee baba”.

Grainne represented Ireland at Miss Universe in 2018, placing in the Top 20.

Last year, the Dancing with the Stars finalist shared a horrendous warning to followers after she accidentally washed her hair with maggots.

After following the TikTok hair hack that promises long luscious locks from using rice water, it wasn’t until after Grainne placed the water in her hair that she noticed the maggots.

The hack instructs viewers to leave rice in water for a number of days before using it, however, this was too long for Grainne’s homemade shampoo as unwanted critters made it their home.

In the Instagram videos, the nurse is shown screaming in her bathroom in Donegal after making the realisation.

She fears that the maggots will lay eggs in her hair or get into her eyes, but her family told her to stop worrying.

Posting the videos to her stories to share with her 46k followers, Grainne wrote: “So I had a very traumatic morning.

"Now that I am over the initial shock, I am willing to share if nothing else but to give you a laugh and know your day couldn't have been as bad as mine.

"Gemma Gallanagh very kindly managed to attain the footage".