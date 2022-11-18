Grainne Gallanagh shares worry of sister’s pregnancy struggles
"When I went down to Clonmel to see her in the midst of it I was shocked, she looked like a different person."
Miss Universe model Grainne Gallanagh has shared her sister’s difficult pregnancy journey and the “relief” as she comes out the other side.
The 2018 Miss Ireland was delighted to share with followers that she is about to become an aunt again, but admitted the road for sister Gemma has been tough.
"I feel like I just can’t describe how unwell she has been and how difficult this has been for her,” she said on Instagram.
"She had severe hyperemesis and spent months and months in hospital and her weight plummeted.
"When I went down to Clonmel to see her in the midst of it I was shocked, she looked like a different person."
The Donegal native shared the story with followers in the hopes they could understand the complications of pregnancy some women deal with.
"It’s been so frustrating when people brush it off as ‘morning sickness’ “ah yeah I had morning sickness too” .. when she spent months connected to a drip unable to get out of bed, her weight dropping by the day, feeling like no one understands.
“Thankfully, and to the relief of Dee, and all of us she’s finally slowly coming out the other side.. and I think now I can say she’s glowing, because by god she deserves that at least."
Read more
She congratulated Gemma in the post, saying she “can’t wait to meet this wee baba”.
Grainne represented Ireland at Miss Universe in 2018, placing in the Top 20.
Last year, the Dancing with the Stars finalist shared a horrendous warning to followers after she accidentally washed her hair with maggots.
After following the TikTok hair hack that promises long luscious locks from using rice water, it wasn’t until after Grainne placed the water in her hair that she noticed the maggots.
The hack instructs viewers to leave rice in water for a number of days before using it, however, this was too long for Grainne’s homemade shampoo as unwanted critters made it their home.
In the Instagram videos, the nurse is shown screaming in her bathroom in Donegal after making the realisation.
She fears that the maggots will lay eggs in her hair or get into her eyes, but her family told her to stop worrying.
Posting the videos to her stories to share with her 46k followers, Grainne wrote: “So I had a very traumatic morning.
"Now that I am over the initial shock, I am willing to share if nothing else but to give you a laugh and know your day couldn't have been as bad as mine.
"Gemma Gallanagh very kindly managed to attain the footage".
Today's Headlines
touching tribute | Eamonn Holmes announces death of ‘beautiful mum Josie’ aged 93
sinister plot | Canadian woman at centre of bizarre hitman case plans to move to Ireland
Booze clues | Over 50,000 litres of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare Europort
shop theft | Mum was in ‘dire straits’ when she stole €300 worth of Christmas groceries from Tesco
'ireland's truest hero' | Vicky Phelan laid to rest in private funeral as tributes paid to ‘hero’
Hugh-born | Nicola Hughes says ‘a lot of tears’ come with being a new mum
mystery | Irish woman (26) whose body was found in New York bush sent her dad text for help
kremlin blacklist | The 52 Irish politicians Vladimir Putin has banned from Russia
'weight dropped' | Grainne Gallanagh shares worry of sister’s pregnancy struggles
strabane bomb | Bomb attack on PSNI vehicle in Co Tyrone being treated as ‘attempted murder’