Grainne and Sile Seoige mourn death of their 'incredible’ grandmother

The sisters are mourning the loss of their beloved granny Bidin who died “peacefully” at her home in Galway on Saturday at the age of 102.

Síle paid tribute to her beloved granny on Instagram by sharing some sweet photos.

Grainne and Sile Seoige have paid tribute to their “incredible” grandmother after she passed away this week.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sile remembered her granny as one of the “warmest people you'd ever meet” in a touching tribute.

Sharing a series of sweet photos of Bidín over the years after her funeral service, she wrote: “The end of an era.

“Our gorgeous Granny, Bidín (102 years & 10 months) gently took her last breath on Saturday night and today we celebrated her life and said goodbye to an incredible woman who certainly left her mark in the most beautiful way.... through kindness.

“Granny was of the warmest people you'd ever meet, her hugs were legendary and I'm so proud to have been her granddaughter. Her spirit is soaring high.”

Sile added the hashtags #BidínSheáinDharach #Oidhreacht #Heritage #Bród and #GráMoChroíThú.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with their condolences, including Glenda Gilson, who wrote: “What a great age.. but never easy losing a loved one especially a great woman like your granny. May she rest in peace Thinking of you all xxx”

Podcaster Georgie Crawford said: “Sile, I know how much you loved her. And we all loved hearing the stories about your precious Granny. Sending all my love to you and your family xxxxxx”

Singer Paul Byrom added: “I’m so sorry. No matter the age, you still lost your beloved grandma, and that’s tough. Sending all my love to you, Grainne and the family”

While former Boyzone star Keith Duffy said: “Wow what an age God bless Granny Seoige”

And wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy penned: “Awe bless her. Lovely lady. Thinking of you all”