Graham Norton to host new series with Irish comedians fighting ‘battle of laughter’

Graham Norton has been announced as the host of Prime Video’s “first Irish original series”.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland will see the beloved presenter pit ten of the country’s leading comedy stars against each other to try and make each other laugh in a hilarious six-part series.

It is the latest adaptation of the Japanese Amazon Original series Documental, which sees ten comedians betting their own money in an anything goes “battle of laughter behind closed doors.”

The format became the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy and Germany, and had hugely successful local versions in Mexico, India, France, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Brazil, Sweden, and Australia – with Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson hosting the show down in Oz.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, produced by Kite Entertainment, will film in Dublin this spring and will launch exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

Announcing the show on Tuesday, Norton said he was delighted to be “working on home ground” again.

“I'm thrilled to be the host for the first Irish Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years.

“I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going.”

Dan Grabiner, head of Originals for UK and Northern Europe at Amazon Studios, added: “Graham Norton and Last One Laughing is a match made in heaven.

“Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene; we can’t wait to celebrate and be part of that with our first Irish Original production.”

While the “sought-after” comedians taking part in the show have not yet been revealed, Prime Video promises a bunch of laughs and teases celebrity cameos in the exciting performances.