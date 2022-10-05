Graham Norton reveals Harvey Weinstein is the worst guest he’s ever had on his show

The talk show host usually dodges the question about his least favourite guest.

Graham Norton has confessed that jailed producer Harvey Weinstein is the worst guest he has ever had on his show.

The talk show host revealed the reason behind his choice at a book tour event for his novel ‘Forever Home.’

"I often talk around who my least favourite guest was,” the Cork-born star admitted, “but now, someone reminded me, I have a really good answer to this now. It's Harvey Weinstein. He's in jail, so he gets the prize for the worst guest ever.”

The way Weinstein got on the show “was weird,” Norton said, “because he asked for my email", JOE.ie reports.

"And he e-mailed me something very nice, a complimentary thing. And then he decided he wanted to be on the show, because he was going to promote something.”

"It was a show that was fully booked, so I replied saying 'Oh, thank you so much, but the show is fully booked'.”

"He e-mailed back: 'What if I blah de blah de blah.”

Norton tried to put his foot down and again told the Hollywood producer who is now a convicted sex offender that the show was fully booked.

Weinstein was persistent, Norton said.

"I just had to turn to my booker and say 'Can you please deal with this?' And at the time, I thought that sort of attitude, that kind of 'Oh no, I'm going on', that is what makes you a very good producer.”

“"But of course, now that we know what we know, that is what makes him a predator,” Norton told attendees of the event.

"It was that kind of weird, tunnel-vision thing. And it was sort of chilling in retrospect, because I was just laughing at those emails. But you realise 'Oh my God, that is an insight into how that man is'."

Weinstein ended up appearing on the Graham Norton show in 2007, sitting on the red couches with David Tennant, Olivia Colman and Jessie J.

Allegations made against Weinstein in 2017 sparked the #MeToo movement as more than 80 women made allegations of sexual harassment or rape against the movie mogul.

His earliest possible release date for the crimes he committed is November 9, 2039.

Norton has previously given the title of his “worst guest” to legendary actor Robert De Niro.

"He’s not a storyteller, or very verbal,” he told an audience at the Cheltenham Literature Festival three years ago.

"He’s a benign presence. Last time he started telling a story – he went on and on.”

"We were all leaning in, willing it to be amazing... then he finally went, ‘why am I telling this?’ Nobody had an answer. We cut it."